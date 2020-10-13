 

OPES Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, BurgerFi, Brings the Heat With the New Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich

Better Burger Concept Enters the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wars With Its Take on the Popular Menu Item, Utilizing Ghost Pepper Honey as Its Not-So-Secret Spicy and Delicious Weapon

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ: OPES) business combination target, BurgerFi International, is bringing the heat to its menu with the new Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, available at all corporate-owned locations as of late September. By mid-October, the fast-growing fast casual concept will offer the fiery sandwich at all 125+ locations throughout the U.S. 

While BurgerFi may conjure images of 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, the new Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich is an ode to heat-seeking diners and not for the faint of heart. The sandwich is made with all-natural, cage-free, hand-breaded boneless chicken breast from Springer Mountain Farms, topped with the sweet lingering heat of ghost pepper honey, homemade jalapeño-infused pickle chips, spicy mayo and an extra kick of freshly sliced jalapeños layered inside a branded potato bun. BurgerFi’s take on this redefined chicken sandwich is aligned with its No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) philosophy, ensuring it never, ever settles and is always sourcing the highest quality ingredients. 

“We may be known for our burgers, but we believe our new Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich can go head-to-head with even the most popular spicy chicken sandwiches out there," said Paul Griffin, BurgerFi’s Chief Culinary Officer. "Our commitment to quality through our NAE program is what sets us apart from competitors. The Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich is made with cage-free chicken that is American Humane Certified, sourced from family-owned Springer Mountain Farms and raised with no hormones and no antibiotics, ever.”

This Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich will be available in-store, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

“BurgerFi continues to evolve, and this latest innovative entry into the spicy chicken sandwich wars is no exception,” said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman & CEO of OPES Acquisition Corp. “We plan to continue to grow the brand's presence and showcase significant shareholder value through a strategic plan that positions the company for long-term success. Soon, everyone will be a BurgerFi loyalist."

