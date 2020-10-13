SurveyMonkey Simplifies Customer Experience with Launch of the GetFeedback Platform

SurveyMonkey helps companies like Build.com, Calendly, Crocs, DealerSocket, IBM, and Pandora spend less time configuring CX technology, and more time taking intelligent action on feedback to nurture customer relationships

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today launched its new customer experience (CX) solution, the GetFeedback p lat form . Announced at SurveyMonkey’s inaugural customer experience event, the CX Impact Summit , the multi-channel offering is an easy-to-deploy, cost-efficient CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. This agile approach to customer experience allows organizations to deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. With the GetFeedback platform, companies will spend less time configuring complicated CX technology and more time focusing on what matters most: nurturing customer relationships.



Compared to service-heavy CX offerings, the GetFeedback platform fills a market gap by helping enterprise customers deploy the solution quickly and easily. Customers can collect critical feedback across all digital channels and bring in operational data from Salesforce, all in one platform. A 360-degree view of the customer has become even more important for customer retention during the COVID-19 pandemic—and company leaders are taking note. SurveyMonkey research launched last week revealed that 89% of surveyed C-level executives say that they are extremely invested in CX, and 51% of executives say that bringing together CX and operational data is a top challenge they face with their CX initiatives. In addition, 43% said that their companies have accelerated their digital transformation efforts, while 68% have added additional customer touchpoints as a result of the pandemic.

“GetFeedback empowers us to easily measure our customer experience and identify key drivers behind customer satisfaction,” said Mike Cancel, user support operations manager at Pandora. “With GetFeedback, we uncovered a need to enhance our chatbot experience, and by acting on this feedback we’ve seen an incredible 14% lift in chat customer satisfaction. Their powerful Salesforce integration also enables us to connect feedback data with our operational data and makes it easy for our customer-facing teams to quickly access insights and take action."