 

Altus Group Simplifies Commercial Real Estate Asset and Investment Management with Powerful ARGUS Enterprise 13

Latest version of ARGUS Enterprise combines robust integration with productivity enhancements for multi-family and mixed-use portfolios to deliver the most comprehensive cloud-enabled asset management solution for CRE

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announces the release of the latest version of cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”). AE 13 delivers greater power and flexibility in cash flow and valuation modelling, budgeting and reporting including significant productivity and user-experience enhancements for multi-family and mixed-use portfolios.

AE, powered by ARGUS Cloud, is the industry leading global asset and investment management platform enabling clients to model, forecast, manage, analyze and report on their CRE assets and cash flows from acquisition to disposition, while delivering greater value through the ability to store, backup and access ARGUS models in one centralized cloud-based platform.

As the commercial real estate industry continues to be challenged with the complexity stemming from a multitude of processes, workflows and applications along with an array of data usability challenges, investors and asset managers are seeking a more direct line of sight into performance. AE 13 delivers greater visibility and significant added functionality for multifamily and mixed-use commercial and residential portfolios, including cash flow modelling, more robust budgeting and asset management capabilities and added support for German valuations. Cloud-enabled AE 13 also provides key user experience and productivity enhancements including federated single sign-on, integrated dashboards and enhanced reporting.

“The need for greater visibility and insights into performance is now more critical than ever. We’re focused on delivering more value to customers through cloud-enabled AE 13 which enables users to improve the way they interact with their applications and data in the cloud, strengthening transparency and decision-making,” said Steve Bezner, Executive Vice President, ARGUS Product and Development at Altus Group.

AE 13 provides a number of key capabilities:

  • Powerful Enhancements for Multi-Family and Mixed-Use – enables greater modelling flexibility for complex multi-family and mixed-use assets including loss to lease, rent incentives, unit absorption and multi-family recoveries, and provides for standardized forecasting and valuations of commercial and residential assets as well as cash flow and budget consolidations for mixed-use portfolios.
28.09.20
Altus Group Report Reveals Pandemic Fueling Wait-and-See Approach by Global Property Developers While Accelerating Digital Transformation
18.09.20
Altus Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
15.09.20
Altus Group Announces CEO Transition