 

Beam Global Adds Georgia Power Company To Growing List of Utility Customers

Sustainable EV Charging on Public Display at Annual Race, CEO Desmond Wheatley Available for Interviews

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW) the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced the deployment of the EV ARC 2020 charging unit for Georgia Power at the 23rd Annual Motul Petit Le Mans event at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The unit will be on public display for the race event October 14-17, 2020 before being transported to the Atlanta Technical College where it will be available for free public charging.

“Georgia Power is a strong supporter of the electrification of transportation. The EV ARC 2020 from Beam is part of our overall strategy to provide a robust public charging network to our customers and visitors,” said Georgia Power Company Electric Transportation Manager, Darren Epps. “Emission-free charging supports sustainability measures, and because the EV ARC is off-grid, it also serves as an energy resiliency source for local EV drivers.”

“Georgia Power is taking advantage of the unique ability of Beam’s EV ARC 2020 to be transportable yet permanent. The solar EV charging unit will debut at the Motul Petit Le Mans event before being moved to its home base for public charging,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Utility companies are increasingly telling us that off-grid sustainable EV charging is an important component to the rapid future growth of EV charging infrastructure.”

CEO Desmond Wheatley will be available onsite for press interviews Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15 at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, 5300 Winder Hwy, Braselton, Georgia. To arrange a press interview contact The Bulleit Group at 415-742-1894 or BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com.

The EV ARC 2020 provides long-term infrastructure flexibility to support growing EV charging needs for businesses, government facilities and municipalities with a transportable, resilient and 100% off-grid solution. Unlike grid-tied charging systems, EV ARC units can be deployed or relocated in minutes without the need for permitting, construction or electrical upgrades. The technology also strengthens its users’ energy security and emergency preparedness. Equipped with both solar generation and on-board energy storage, EV ARC units can provide 24/7 access to clean charging even during grid outages or inclement weather. When deployed with an emergency power panel it can also serve as a source of power for first responders during a crisis.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

