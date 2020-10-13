Giga-tronics Announces Receipt of Orders Totaling $4.96 Million, Preliminary Operating Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received orders from Boeing totaling $4.96 million for custom microwave filters for the F-15 aircraft.



The Company also announced preliminary operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 which ended September 26, 2020. Net revenues are expected to be approximately $2.7 million, a decrease of 11% versus the same quarter last year. The decrease in second quarter revenues was the result of an $820,000 decrease in Microsource filter revenues due to the timing and delayed receipt of certain orders, which was partially offset by an $450,000 increase in the Company’s Radar/EW test business revenues. The Company expects that Microsource filter revenue this fiscal year should exceed last year’s Microsource filter revenue of $8.2 million by approximately 20% while Radar/EW test business revenue is also expected to grow substantially from the prior fiscal year. The Company expects to report an operating loss of approximately $450,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 due in part to the revenue decrease and a 60% increase in research and development to support ongoing product innovation to continue to capture Radar/EW testing market share.

John Regazzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Giga-tronics, stated, “We are very pleased with the large order from Boeing for the F-15 aircraft, reflecting our position as a sole source provider of these critical custom microwave filters. Second quarter revenues came in below where we expected largely due to timing of certain orders. We remain on track for a strong year, and anticpate increased sales at both our Microsource filter and Radar/EW testing divisions in the second half of the fiscal year.“

Shareholder Rights Plan

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a Shareholder Rights Plan designed to assure that all shareholders would receive fair treatment in any attempted takeover of the Company. The rights plan provides for the distribution of one preferred share purchase right for each share of common stock outstanding on the record date of October 22, 2020. The rights will not prevent a takeover, but are designed to encourage anyone seeking to acquire the Company to negotiate with the Board of Directors prior to attempting a takeover.