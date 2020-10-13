 

Giga-tronics Announces Receipt of Orders Totaling $4.96 Million, Preliminary Operating Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received orders from Boeing totaling $4.96 million for custom microwave filters for the F-15 aircraft.

The Company also announced preliminary operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 which ended September 26, 2020. Net revenues are expected to be approximately $2.7 million, a decrease of 11% versus the same quarter last year. The decrease in second quarter revenues was the result of an $820,000 decrease in Microsource filter revenues due to the timing and delayed receipt of certain orders, which was partially offset by an $450,000 increase in the Company’s Radar/EW test business revenues. The Company expects that Microsource filter revenue this fiscal year should exceed last year’s Microsource filter revenue of $8.2 million by approximately 20% while Radar/EW test business revenue is also expected to grow substantially from the prior fiscal year. The Company expects to report an operating loss of approximately $450,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 due in part to the revenue decrease and a 60% increase in research and development to support ongoing product innovation to continue to capture Radar/EW testing market share.

John Regazzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Giga-tronics, stated, “We are very pleased with the large order from Boeing for the F-15 aircraft, reflecting our position as a sole source provider of these critical custom microwave filters. Second quarter revenues came in below where we expected largely due to timing of certain orders. We remain on track for a strong year, and anticpate increased sales at both our Microsource filter and Radar/EW testing divisions in the second half of the fiscal year.“

Shareholder Rights Plan

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a Shareholder Rights Plan designed to assure that all shareholders would receive fair treatment in any attempted takeover of the Company. The rights plan provides for the distribution of one preferred share purchase right for each share of common stock outstanding on the record date of October 22, 2020.  The rights will not prevent a takeover, but are designed to encourage anyone seeking to acquire the Company to negotiate with the Board of Directors prior to attempting a takeover.

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...