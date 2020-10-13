 

Over 1600 People to Attend Progress’ Premier Developer Conference, DevReach

Five-day virtual event to include a series of hands-on coding, live-learning and social activities to connect and inspire the international developer community

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it is expecting more than 1,600 software professionals to attend DevReach, its premier developer conference. In addition, Progress announced a series of social virtual activities during DevReach to help developers interact and connect with each other. The event will be streamed live on popular video streaming service Twitch from Oct. 19-23. Registration is free and still open.

“We’re excited to see such a strong interest in DevReach 2.0(20),” said Sara Faatz, Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “Those who have been part of any of the past 11 editions know that, at its core, it has always been about the developer community. While we won’t be able to meet in person this year, we’ve leveraged the power of technology in the best possible way to create an atmosphere of togetherness. Attendees will participate in live pair coding and in exclusive virtual social events with lots of interaction and fun games. We look forward to welcoming our attendees at DevReach 2.0(20).”

Some of the interactive virtual activities at DevReach 2.0(20) include:

  • Live coding—Prominent tech industry experts and influencers will build apps with a chosen framework: Blazor, React, Xamarin & MAUI or Angular. Each of them will add their favorite feature while discussing the latest app development trends with the event hosts, Progress developer advocates Ed Charbeneau, TJ VanToll, Sam Basu and Alyssa Nicoll. Attendees will be able to comment and ask questions in real time on Twitch and will have access to the app’s source code when it’s ready.

  • Community spotlight—DevReach 2.0(20) will celebrate the developer community by publicly recognizing everyday heroes who help others become better. Nominations are now being accepted on the DevReach Twitter page or at DevReach@progress.com. Nominees will be recognized on Oct. 23 during the closing virtual party of the conference.

  • Immersion: DevReach—Registered attendees will have access to two exclusive after-hours Virtual Reality (VR) social events. The events will be hosted in a virtual world, replicating the social gathering space on the top floor of the Progress office in Sofia, Bulgaria. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the creators and other attendees, play games and win prizes. Attendees will need their own AR/VR headset and the ability to sideload an app package prior to the event.

For more information about DevReach and to register, visit https://www.telerik.com/devreach.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer and network monitoring. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress and DevReach are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

