 

BrainsWay Debuts “#TheRealOCD” Campaign and Video on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

In conjunction with OCD Awareness Week, BrainsWay partners with mental health influencers and patients to increase education around misrepresentation of the disorder

CRESSKILL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced its #TheRealOCD campaign in conjunction with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Awareness Week, which takes place October 11 – 17, 2020.

The campaign features an original video starring mental health influencers Kait Miller (@kaitgmiller) and Rachel Novak (@rachel.novak) who discuss the common misuse of the phrase “OCD” in popular culture. The video also features real stories of patients actually suffering from OCD, and reveals insights on the true nature of living with this traditionally difficult-to-treat disorder.

“Many of us have overheard someone casually say, ‘I have OCD,’ knowing full well that they are referring to a strong preference they have about something, instead of a real mental health condition,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. “Many OCD patients have sobering stories about how the symptoms have adversely affected their lives, and hearing their illness used flippantly as an adjective can be jarring. We hope this video facilitates increased education around what real OCD looks like, and conveys that it can be successfully treated.”

Patients appearing in the video were successfully treated with BrainsWay Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for OCD, and were eager to join the campaign to remind the more than 2 million adults in the United States diagnosed with the mental health condition that they are not alone. Deep TMS utilizes magnetic fields to safely and effectively stimulate neural activity within brain structures found to be associated with OCD. It is the only noninvasive medical device with clinically proven outcomes to be FDA-cleared to treat OCD, and patients undergoing Deep TMS can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following treatment.

To view the full video, click here. The clip can also be found on the Company’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Social media followers can help promote the video by sharing it with the #TheRealOCD.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com

Contacts:
BrainsWay
Judy Huber
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
Judy.huber@brainsway.com

Media
Will Johnson
201-465-8019 
Brainsway@antennagroup.com

 


Brainsway Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
BrainsWay’s Deep TMS Takes Center Stage at Clinical TMS Society Annual Poster Session