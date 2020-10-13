 

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2020

Press release

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – October 13, 2020

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights
30/09/2020 452,204,032 Theoretical number of voting rights: 617,735,845
Number of exercisable voting rights: 614,708,289

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2020.
                                                                                                                           

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel.: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Immeuble Newtime Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 40/52 boulevard du Parc www.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,264,483.84 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine  
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France  

Attachment


