 

New Global Survey Raises Red Flags for Journalism in the COVID-19 Era

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.10.2020, 15:10  |  43   |   |   
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Results launched today by International Center for
Journalists (ICFJ) and Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University

Facing everything from a barrage of disinformation to heightened security risks
and a mental health crisis, journalists around the world are contending with
myriad daunting challenges as they report on a deadly pandemic, according to the
first results (https://www.icfj.org/our-work/journalism-and-pandemic-survey)
from a global survey on journalism and the COVID-19 crisis.

The International Center for Journalists (http://www.icfj.org/) (ICFJ) and the
Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University
(https://towcenter.columbia.edu/) launched the Journalism and the Pandemic
Project in April 2020 to study the impacts on the field worldwide. Based on
survey responses from more than 1,400 English-speaking journalists in 125
countries, the first report from the project surfaces alarming obstacles and
threats confronting journalism during the first stage of the pandemic.

Among the most troubling findings is the identification of politicians and
elected officials as top sources of disinformation by nearly half of our
respondents (46%), highlighting a serious lack of trust in governments. At the
same time, nearly one-third said they were relying more heavily on government
sources and official statements to report on the pandemic.

In a related key finding, Facebook was identified as the most prolific spreader
of disinformation by respondents (66%). Yet 32% said they were more reliant on
social media platforms to connect with audiences.

Other red flag-raising findings for journalists covering the ongoing crisis:

- 70% of our respondents rated the psychological and emotional impacts of
dealing with the COVID-19 crisis as the most difficult aspect of their work
during the period.
- 30% said that their news organizations had not supplied field reporters with a
single piece of protective equipment during the first wave of the pandemic.
- 17% with knowledge of their organizations' financial losses reported that
revenue was down over 75% since the pandemic began; 43% indicated that
revenues were down by over half.
- 81% said they encounter disinformation at least weekly, with more than
one-quarter (28%) identifying false information many times a day.
- 20% said their experience of online harassment was "much worse" during the
pandemic.
- 48% said their sources had expressed fear of retaliation for speaking to
journalists during the pandemic.

But the picture is not all bleak. Despite the challenges, journalists indicated
that they have some reasons for optimism:

- 43% said they felt audience trust in their journalism, or that of their news
organization, had increased during the first wave of the pandemic.
- 61% reported that they felt an increased commitment to journalism as a result
of the pandemic.

The research was conducted by ICFJ's Global Director of Research, Dr. Julie
Posetti ; Leonard Tow Professor of Journalism and the Director of the Tow Center
for Digital Journalism at Columbia Journalism School, Emily Bell ; and Dr. Pete
Brown , research director at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism.

The report is the first of a data-driven research series (which will also draw
on surveys conducted in six other languages) that will address the challenges of
reporting on COVID-19 and offer guideposts for reimagining a post-pandemic
future for journalism.

The Journalism and the Pandemic Project is supported by global philanthropic
organization Luminate (https://luminategroup.com/) , and the Committee to
Protect Journalists (CPJ) is a partner organization.

Read the full report here
(https://www.icfj.org/our-work/journalism-and-pandemic-survey) .

Contact:

Dr. Julie Posetti (jposetti@icfj.org)

Prof. Emily Bell (eb2740@columbia.edu)

Dr. Pete Brown (pdb2123@columbia.edu)

or ICFJ Communications Director
Erin Stock (estock@icfj.org). Julie
+44 7398 190 552
@JuliePosetti and Erin
+1 202.349.7636
@emilybell.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149021/4732837
OTS: International Center for Journalists (ICFJ); Tow Center for
Digital Journalism at Columbia University


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Make some money: Die App, die zeigt, wie reich Du wirklich bist
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Neue Visa Kreditkarte awa7® gibt mehr Luft zum Atmen (FOTO)
Smarte Weihnachten: Tissot bringt T-Touch Connect Solar Uhr auf den Markt / Erste Armbanduhr mit ...
Warum der Kauf auf Rechnung in Deutschland beliebter ist als in den USA (FOTO)
Trotec TAC V+: METRO und PENTAGAST vermarkten Hochleistungsluftreiniger exklusiv für die Gastronomie (FOTO)
Das erste von 62 in NRW: Offizielle Neueröffnung des E.ON Kundencenters in Essen (FOTO)
Corona: Fünf Mythen über Job und Arbeitswelt
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Wirtschaft im Erholungsmodus: Deloitte sieht in seinem CFO Survey deutlichen Wachstumstrend
Die Bayerische setzt auf IT-Lösung in|sure GovInterface für die ...
REWE gewinnt zwei "Oscars" der Lebensmitteleinzelhandelsbranche / REWE im Grünhof in ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:04 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Italien verschärft Coronaschutz: Partys sollen gestoppt werden
16:04 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Corona - Kretschmann pocht vor Spitzentreffen auf Einigkeit
16:03 Uhr
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
16:02 Uhr
Kreditausfälle in Millionenhöhe: Bankangestellte verurteilt
16:02 Uhr
BWX Technologies to Webcast Discussion of Its Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 2
16:02 Uhr
RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Celebrates 10th Anniversary - Highest Sharpe Ratio
16:01 Uhr
SPRINT Partners with Cyient to Facilitate Collaboration with UK Academic Institutions and Small Businesses for Major Projects in Space Data and Technologies
16:00 Uhr
'Taskforce Zukunft Profifußball' der DFL hat Arbeit aufgenommen
16:00 Uhr
Luminary and UBS Wealth Management USA Announce the Launch of the UBS x Luminary Fellowship Program
16:00 Uhr
Humana Welcomes Additional Retail Pharmacies to Preferred Medicare Part D Network