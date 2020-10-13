 

Knowles Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Above High End of Guidance Range and Sets Date for Q3 Earnings Call

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced preliminary revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $206 million, which is above the high end of our previously issued guidance range of $185 to $200 million. Our third quarter revenue was driven by stronger-than-expected MEMS microphone demand in multiple end markets and higher-than-expected shipments into the hearing health market,” said Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles. “I look forward to providing additional details on the quarter during our earnings call on October 29, 2020.”

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will provide a more detailed review of its financial results and business when it reports its third quarter 2020 results on October 29, 2020.

Investors can listen to a live or replay webcast of the Company’s quarterly financial conference call at http://investor.knowles.com. The live webcast will begin on October 29, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Central time. The webcast replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time that day.

Investors can also listen to the conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time on October 29, 2020 by calling (844) 589-0917 (United States) or (647) 253-8649 (International). The conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time October 29, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on November 5, 2020 at (800) 585-8367 (United States) or (416) 621-4642 (International). The access code is 5867752. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com.

Preliminary Financial Information

Preliminary revenue for the fiscal third quarter represents the most current information available to management. The Company has not completed its financial closing procedures for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and its actual results could vary materially from the preliminary revenue estimate. As a result, investors should exercise caution in relying on this information and should not draw any inferences from this information regarding financial or operating data not provided. This preliminary revenue estimate is not meant to be a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

