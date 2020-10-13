Teradata Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that they have ranked #34 on the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 17th annual vendor ranking represents the top global providers of financial technology. Teradata’s ranking places it among the leading companies that supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, one in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to exceed $577 billion (USD) by 2024.

IDC FinTech Rankings 2020 Top 100 (Graphic: Business Wire)

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

Last year U.S. banks spent $67 billion on new technology but with revenues growing in the low single-digits and return on assets below the cost of capital, return on these investments have often disappointed. This disconnect clearly demonstrates that there is more to becoming a data business. Teradata’s Vantage platform, the company’s flagship product that delivers analytics, data lakes and data warehouses in a unified platform, enables financial institutions to tackle challenges head-on by leveraging their extensive data resources to create new value, either as direct revenue or through enhanced customer experience.

“At Teradata, we strongly believe that the future of financial services is built on data-driven capabilities,” said Martyn Etherington, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “Particularly in today’s rapidly changing climate, financial institutions recognize the need to transform themselves to become more efficient, trusted, analytically agile, and digital—and this is all underpinned by improved analytical capabilities. The IDC FinTech Rankings recognize our commitment to these organizations, and we will continue to look for new ways to help these institutions navigate uncertainty and create new opportunities for growth.”

Bank of the Future Learning Experience

This ranking coincides with Teradata unveiling a comprehensive virtual learning experience, Bank of the Future. The program - as part of Teradata’s ongoing partnership with Saïd Business School, Oxford University - will provide senior executives and decision makers with insights from leading Oxford academics on how they can develop innovative strategies to successfully lead their organizations into the future.