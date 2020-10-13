 

Teradata Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that they have ranked #34 on the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 17th annual vendor ranking represents the top global providers of financial technology. Teradata’s ranking places it among the leading companies that supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, one in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to exceed $577 billion (USD) by 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005351/en/

IDC FinTech Rankings 2020 Top 100 (Graphic: Business Wire)

IDC FinTech Rankings 2020 Top 100 (Graphic: Business Wire)

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

Last year U.S. banks spent $67 billion on new technology but with revenues growing in the low single-digits and return on assets below the cost of capital, return on these investments have often disappointed. This disconnect clearly demonstrates that there is more to becoming a data business. Teradata’s Vantage platform, the company’s flagship product that delivers analytics, data lakes and data warehouses in a unified platform, enables financial institutions to tackle challenges head-on by leveraging their extensive data resources to create new value, either as direct revenue or through enhanced customer experience.

“At Teradata, we strongly believe that the future of financial services is built on data-driven capabilities,” said Martyn Etherington, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “Particularly in today’s rapidly changing climate, financial institutions recognize the need to transform themselves to become more efficient, trusted, analytically agile, and digital—and this is all underpinned by improved analytical capabilities. The IDC FinTech Rankings recognize our commitment to these organizations, and we will continue to look for new ways to help these institutions navigate uncertainty and create new opportunities for growth.”

Bank of the Future Learning Experience

This ranking coincides with Teradata unveiling a comprehensive virtual learning experience, Bank of the Future. The program - as part of Teradata’s ongoing partnership with Saïd Business School, Oxford University - will provide senior executives and decision makers with insights from leading Oxford academics on how they can develop innovative strategies to successfully lead their organizations into the future.

Seite 1 von 3
Teradata Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Teradata Vantage Now Available on Google Cloud
29.09.20
Teradata Appoints Nicolas Chapman Chief Strategy Officer