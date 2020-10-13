 

New Relic Introduces “Observability for Good” Nonprofit Donation Program

NERD DAYS 1.0 - New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, today announced “Observability for Good”, a new product donation program designed to help NGOs, nonprofits, and charities around the world leverage the benefits of observability in order to advance their missions.

As part of the announcement, New Relic introduced a new partnership with Code for America, a non-partisan, non-political nonprofit dedicated to improving how government serves the American public, and how the public improves government. New Relic will provide Code for America’s volunteer Brigades around the country free access to New Relic One to support the creation of new apps and services. The announcements were made at New Relic’s Nerd Days 1.0 event for its developer community, where Code for America CTO Lou Moore participated in a keynote fireside chat.

Mission-driven organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver their programs through digital channels. Like their for-profit peers, these organizations often have complex software ecosystems they need to manage to ensure the performance of their systems. Observability can help nonprofits visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their entire software stack, so they can pinpoint outages and performance problems and quickly get their systems back up and running in moments.

New Relic’s Observability for Good program, part of the NewRelic.org Social Responsibility division of the company, includes free access to New Relic One, including one terabyte of data ingest for the Telemetry Data Platform, five standard seats for Full Stack Observability each month, and additional discounts for Applied Intelligence. In addition, NewRelic.org will offer enablement and pro bono support to drive nonprofit success. New Relic partners with TechSoup to verify all global nonprofits for eligibility.

“As a values-driven organization, New Relic established NewRelic.org with a mission of creating a more just, equitable, and accessible tech sector,” said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. “I firmly believe in the power of software to improve our world, and am proud to help social impact organizations further advance their missions.”

“We chose to partner with New Relic because of a core mission we both share: helping engineers and many other people be effective and equitable,” said Lou Moore, chief technology officer, Code for America. “Our partnership allows us to gain the benefits of the Observability for Good program and continue to build out projects that make government work better for the people we serve.”

