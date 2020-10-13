 Utz Brands Appoints the Sasha Group as Agency of Record

The Sasha Group, a full-service agency within the VaynerX family of media companies, will help Utz execute its new growth model by delivering numerous consumer-led ideas, shaped by listening, and personalized across a broad spectrum of audience cohorts. The approach uses creative, strategy and media, working hand-in-hand in order to find unique and exciting ideas that resonate with the consumer.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that it has appointed The Sasha Group as its marketing agency of record as the company elevates its marketing efforts and accelerates a shift towards a digital-first, innovative and disruptive consumer marketing.

“We were looking for an agency that could accelerate the transformation of our marketing model. Sasha’s full-service, consultancy-meets-agency approach is what we need in a business partner to help build our iconic Utz brand and broader craft brand portfolio,” said Bill Blubaugh, SVP Marketing and Communications at Utz. “Their disruptive volume approach will rapidly take our brands, content and consumer connections to a level we haven’t been before.”

Added James Orsini, President of The Sasha Group, “Utz is an iconic brand, so we are excited to partner with them to deliver a consumer-first approach in order to take the brand to the next level.”

The business was awarded to The Sasha Group following a competitive review. The work will be led by The Sasha Group South based in Chattanooga, TN and the work is expected to launch November 2020.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others. After nearly a century, with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

About The Sasha Group

The Sasha Group is the consultancy-meets-agency arm of the VaynerX family of companies. Established in 2019 with a focus on connecting brand strategy to real world execution for a range of clients from funded startups to established brands, the firm is committed to helping ambitious leaders build strong brands that can flex with the times.

