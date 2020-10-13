 

Tetra Tech Wins $24 Million USAID Water Resources Management Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $24 million single award contract to strengthen regional capacity to manage shared water resources and mitigate environmental risks in Central Asia.

The USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity contract is intended to promote economic stability and healthy ecosystems through implementation of sustainable management practices for two major Central Asian river basins.

Tetra Tech will provide technical assistance to resolve complex transboundary water issues by developing evidence-based water resources technology solutions that optimize regional water, energy, and agricultural systems across target areas.

Tetra Tech’s analysts and consultants will design and implement a robust decision-support process that employs integrated water-energy-food systems modeling and advanced data analytics to improve understanding of the risks, vulnerabilities, costs, and benefits associated with different development pathways in these river basins. These analytical results will form the basis for agreement on specific actions to improve regional water cooperation.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to promote water resilience in developing countries for 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue our Leading with Science approach and leverage our data analytics expertise to improve the sustainability of regional water, energy, and food systems in Central Asia.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

