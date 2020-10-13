For more than 60 years, American Express (NYSE: AXP) has been committed to supporting the small business community. American Express is continuing that commitment with a unique virtual experience, bringing resilient entrepreneurs together from coast to coast for “Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success” on October 20, 2020. While the Summit is typically held in-person, this year American Express has built a fully immersive, proprietary Amex Virtual Campus to host the day-long experience for thousands of small businesses. The Summit aims to address small business owners’ needs by providing networking, resources, and tools to help them navigate challenging times and continue on a path towards growth — all at no cost to attendees. The Summit will also host several sessions dedicated to supporting the specific needs of minority-owned businesses.

The Amex Virtual Campus – Conservatory (Photo: Business Wire)

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged small businesses in more ways than one - employee health and safety, supply chain disruptions, running businesses from living rooms with homeschooling in between and more. It’s shown us all how resilient small businesses can be, while also revealing many pressing questions.” said Clayton Ruebensaal, EVP of Global B2B Marketing at American Express. “We designed this year’s Summit to answer many of the questions small businesses have today: How do I pivot? What’s the best way to market my business online? What’s the best way to get a loan? How do I stay healthy while working-from-home? We’re doing it by bring together the right content, speakers and networking opportunities, in an unexpectedly engaging way, to help small business owners turn uncertainty into opportunity.”

To measure how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted the country’s entrepreneurial spirit, American Express asked small and mid-sized business (SMB) owners about their feelings toward entrepreneurship. The recent American Express Business Resiliency Survey* found:

Despite the economic downturn, 75% of entrepreneurs are optimistic about the recovery of their business, and 86% expect their business to fully recover in less than five years.

Right now, business owners are looking for support in identifying new growth opportunities (44%), marketing, branding, and social media (41%) and managing their cash flow (37%).

The top three resources business owners would find most helpful in navigating these unprecedented times are virtual business conferences/webinars (47%), virtual networking events (44%), and advice and resources about leading through a crisis (44%).

81% of business owners still believe the benefits of owning their own business outweigh the challenges.

“Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success” was built to address many of the needs the survey uncovered - from access to capital to leadership to personal enrichment - by tapping into American Express’ deep relationships with small business customers and the business community at large. The Summit is a key part of the company’s journey to digitize and democratize business education through ‘Business Class by American Express,’ a modern business education initiative for today’s leaders. Business Class comes to life through world-class business know-how, essential insights, and inspirational stories to help people navigate the current environment.