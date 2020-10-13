The announcement of the deals with Youku, Viasat World, and SIC follows on the studio’s announcement that Global Agency has joined forces with the studio as the program’s Latin American partner.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXtv has sold the first season of the hit docu-drama series, Rise of Empires: Ottoman , to the Youku, SIC, and Viasat World networks, bringing the program to Mainland China, Portugal, Central & Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS, the studio announced today. Rise of Empires: Ottoman is produced by Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with STXtv.

Jada Miranda of STXtv said, “Rise of Empires: Ottoman has the kind of universal appeal and exciting, thrilling storytelling that has connected with audiences globally, bringing a greater understanding to how historical events shaped our world and reverberate around us today. Youku, SIC, and Viasat World responded to the materially passionately, and we’re thrilled to be teaming with them to bring this culturally enriching franchise to the audiences of Mainland China, Portugal, Central & Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS.”

The six-hour English-language production was shot in multiple locations in Turkey, facilitated by Karga Seven’s Turkish production outfit. The series debuted in 190 countries globally on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman tells the epic story of Mehmed II, who at 21 years old became known as Mehmed the Conqueror, chronicling his astonishing and fabled rise from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson, and Emre Sahin of Karga Seven Pictures, and Jada Miranda of STXtv. The series is written by Kelly McPherson, Emre Sahin and Liz Lake, and directed by Emre Sahin.

The English-language series was narrated by Charles Dance (The Crown, Game of Thrones), the cast features Tommaso Basili (Emperor Constantine XI), and renowned Turkish talent including Cem Yigit Üzümoglu (Sultan Mehmed II), Tuba Büyüküstün (Mara Hatun), Birkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo), Selim Bayraktar (Çandarli Halil Paşa), Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Tekin (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Çakır (Zaganos Paşa), Damla Sönmez (Ana), Tansu Biçer (Orban) and Ilayda Akdogan (Therma Sphrantzes).