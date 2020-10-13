PPD to Open Multipurpose Clinical Research Laboratory in Suzhou, China

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), a leading global contract research organization, is opening a new laboratory in Suzhou, China, to support China-based biotech companies and Western pharmaceutical companies managing China research studies. The 67,000-square-foot (6,224-square-meter) facility in the Suzhou New District, Jiangsu Province, is expected to be fully operational in 2021, offering bioanalytical, biomarker and vaccine services to support trials across all phases of pharmaceutical development. The company anticipates adding approximately 350 positions as a result of the expansion.

“Integrating three sophisticated laboratories in one strategic location will make our new China facility a premier destination for biopharma customers seeking high-caliber lab services to accelerate clinical research within China and on the global stage,” said Christopher Fikry, M.D., executive vice president of PPD Laboratories. “Adding Suzhou to our central labs in Shanghai and Singapore expands the scope of our global laboratory footprint to help our customers advance drug development for patients across the world, particularly at a time when so much of our focus is on supporting trials aimed at developing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.”

In Suzhou, the bioanalytical lab offering will include services for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. The lab will encompass multiple technology platforms across a wide range of applications, including ligand-binding immunochemistry, liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and flow cytometry. The lab will specialize in the development and validation of fully compliant robust custom assays for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) analyses and immunogenicity assessments in both preclinical and clinical studies.

The biomarker lab offering will include a range of services applicable across multiple regulatory compliance environments and fit-for-purpose situations. Analysis will be performed with molecular genomics, flow cytometry, ligand binding and LC-MS/MS to support both preclinical and clinical studies. PPD’s alliance with NeoGenomics Laboratories enhances its internal capabilities with extensive immunohistochemistry and molecular test menus. NeoGenomics operates an oncology-focused clinical trials testing lab in the same building as the PPD Laboratories’ central lab in Singapore and plans to establish a similar arrangement in PPD’s new Suzhou facility.