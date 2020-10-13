 

ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 15:11  |  32   |   |   

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will deliver a keynote presentation called “Hit Your Number: How To Fast-Track Your Outbound Sales and Marketing in Europe.”

Named to the 2020 class of Fortune’s “40 Under 40” list, Schuck will share how ZoomInfo was able to modify its sales and marketing strategy to navigate Europe’s newly established rules and regulations. The session will also cover improvements attendees can implement to make sure that their companies are maximizing outbound sales and marketing in Europe, and best practices for adhering to GDPR policies for contacting prospects from different cultures.

Additionally, Russell Van Leuven, ZoomInfo’s General Manager of Sales, will sit on a group panel at 8:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a discussion titled “Your Sales Playbook for 2020: Stay Agile & Aligned,” during which he will join other top sales and revenue leaders in sharing lessons and learnings from the first six months of the pandemic.

For more information, including registration, please visit the SaaStock EMEA website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @SaaStock.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Past Marketing Mistakes with SEMpdx
08.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
06.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
30.09.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Go-To-Market Mistakes at TOPO Virtual Summit
24.09.20
ZoomInfo Earns 19 Top Placements in G2’s 2020 Fall Grid Reports
23.09.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Host Session on Decision-Making for SaaS Leaders at 2020 Ascent Conference