ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will deliver a keynote presentation called “Hit Your Number: How To Fast-Track Your Outbound Sales and Marketing in Europe.”

Named to the 2020 class of Fortune’s “40 Under 40” list, Schuck will share how ZoomInfo was able to modify its sales and marketing strategy to navigate Europe’s newly established rules and regulations. The session will also cover improvements attendees can implement to make sure that their companies are maximizing outbound sales and marketing in Europe, and best practices for adhering to GDPR policies for contacting prospects from different cultures.

Additionally, Russell Van Leuven, ZoomInfo’s General Manager of Sales, will sit on a group panel at 8:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a discussion titled “Your Sales Playbook for 2020: Stay Agile & Aligned,” during which he will join other top sales and revenue leaders in sharing lessons and learnings from the first six months of the pandemic.

For more information, including registration, please visit the SaaStock EMEA website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @SaaStock.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005690/en/