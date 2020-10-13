 

Belgium Contracts 322 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) From Oshkosh Defense

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 15:12  |  35   |   |   

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, announced today that the Belgium Ministry of Defence has awarded Oshkosh Defense a contract for 322 Oshkosh Defense Command and Liaison Vehicles (CLV) for the Belgium Defence Forces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005692/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Belgian CLV is the proven Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) platform from Oshkosh equipped with Belgian communication systems. The JLTV is currently used by the U.S. military.

“Oshkosh Defense is honored that Belgium has chosen to equip its armed forces with the Oshkosh CLV,” said John Bryant, Executive Vice President, Oshkosh Corporation, and President, Oshkosh Defense.

“The Oshkosh CLV offers Belgian soldiers the world’s most advanced light military vehicle, delivering next-generation levels of protection, off-road mobility, speed, transportability, and seamless operational and logistical interoperability with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies,” Bryant continued.

“The Belgian Defence opted for a worldwide competition in which “money for value” was the only criterion,” said Director Land Systems Colonel Filip De Varé. “The CLV will be integrated in the CaMo program, an international partnership between the French and Belgian land forces.”

Traditionally procured via foreign military sales, the Belgian procurement marks Oshkosh Defense’s first large direct commercial sale of a JLTV-based vehicle. Belgium joins the United States, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Montenegro in choosing this vehicle.

As a globally recognized leader in the design and production of military vehicle systems, Oshkosh Defense has the capacity to support both domestic and international customer demand.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles and mobility systems. As a pioneer of combat-ready vehicle solutions, Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance troop safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every vehicle is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes’ advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, Oshkosh Airport Products, CON-E-CO and London. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Oshkosh Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
Oshkosh Corporation to present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference