Wiley Launches Flagship Interdisciplinary Open Access Journal Natural Sciences

“Since the beginning of our partnership with Projekt DEAL, we’ve continued to find innovative ways to expand open research publishing practices across the globe,” said Judy Verses, Executive Vice President of Research at Wiley. “We are pleased to celebrate another DEAL milestone with the launch of Natural Sciences —a fully open research, interdisciplinary journal that broadens Wiley’s open access portfolio of 170 fully open access journals and more than 1,400 hybrid journals.”

John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB) today announced the launch of its new premier open access journal, Natural Sciences . The journal, which fully embraces open research principles, is one of the mutual initiatives agreed to by Projekt DEAL and Wiley.

Helmed by leading scientists in the fields of biology, chemistry and physics, the journal publishes top-tier research from the global community spanning these subjects and their interfaces, as well as related fields such as engineering and biomedical research. Its strong focus on interdisciplinarity is reflected by the publication of highlight articles, which will put the research articles into context for researchers from adjacent fields.

Dr. Guido F. Herrmann, Vice President and Managing Director, Wiley-VCH said: “Born from our agreement with Germany’s Projekt DEAL, Natural Sciences is led by a world-renowned group of Chief and Executive Editors. Their expertise enables researchers to make their scientific research more visible and accessible to the global scientific community.”

Professors Marianne Bronner (California Institute of Technology, Pasadena), Gerard Meijer (Fritz-Haber-Institut der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Berlin) and Vivian W.-W. Yam (The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong) will serve as Chief Editors of Natural Sciences. They will be reinforced by Professor Bretislav Friedrich (Fritz-Haber-Institut der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Berlin) in his function as Executive Editor. Being scientists first and foremost, they understand the importance of openly sharing and publishing research that embraces diversity and carries a global perspective in advancing scientific knowledge.

The global Editorial Board welcomes researchers to submit original research articles to Natural Sciences from disciplines encompassing biology, chemistry and physics. Natural Sciences embraces innovative open research principles, including open and transparent peer review and decision-making processes, that accelerate the pace of discovery and make scientific research results easily accessible to all.

In 2019, Wiley published 35,000 open access articles, and that number is expected to grow significantly by the end of this year. The company previously announced its collaboration with project DeepGreen to distribute research published under the Wiley/Projekt DEAL to open access repositories in Germany.

About the Journal

Natural Sciences is a premier interdisciplinary open science journal that publishes top-tier research from the global community spanning physics, chemistry, biology and their interfaces, as well as seminal works from related fields such as engineering and biomedical research. Natural Sciences highlights the significance of the research published and its interdisciplinary character through reviews, features, and editorials. For further information visit www.naturalsciencesjournal.com.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

