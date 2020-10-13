Invesco Launches New QQQ Innovation Suite in Partnership with Nasdaq
New products offer all investors access to NASDAQ-100 Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index
ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced the launch of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, which offers investors access to the NASDAQ-100 Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index through a variety of investment structures and exposures. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite represents the next step in the continued democratization of investing. It advances the growing concept that innovation in investing continues to drive benefits to the end investor, not just through direct cost-savings, but in the personalization of the investment model. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite meets all clients’ implementation preferences, providing every type of investor a simple way to invest in ingenuity and innovation.
“When it launched 20 years ago, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) was a pioneer in simplifying how investors gained access to companies within the NASDAQ-100 Index. With the launch of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, we are expanding on this and offering additional ways to access companies at the forefront of innovation,” says John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco. “By building this suite with Nasdaq, Invesco will enable clients to select the personalized combination of strategies that best suits their needs and time horizons.”
By providing different investment structures and slightly different exposures, the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite acts as a “one stop shop” for the NASDAQ-100 companies, plus exposure to the next 100 up-and-coming innovators. This expansion will ultimately enable investors with the potential to tilt their investment exposure towards the attributes - including varying investment time horizons, share price or liquidity1 needs - they most value for their investment goals.
The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite will include four new offerings with different investment structures that complement QQQ:
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund (IVNQX – R6 Shares2)
- Invesco NASDAQ-100 Growth Leaders Portfolio (QQQG)
- Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
QQQ, which began tracking the NASDAQ-100 Index in 1999, is the fifth largest ETF listed in the U.S. with $130 billion in assets under management3 and the second most traded ETF in the U.S. based on average daily volume traded4. Short-term investors who prioritize liquidity could still find the attributes of QQQ most appropriate; however longer-term “buy-and-hold” investors may be most focused on cost-savings and prefer the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which costs 5bps less than QQQ5. Both longer- and shorter-term investors looking for exposure to the innovative mid-cap companies listed on the Nasdaq may opt for the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ).
