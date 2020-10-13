Invesco Launches New QQQ Innovation Suite in Partnership with Nasdaq

New products offer all investors access to NASDAQ-100 Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced the launch of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, which offers investors access to the NASDAQ-100 Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index through a variety of investment structures and exposures. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite represents the next step in the continued democratization of investing. It advances the growing concept that innovation in investing continues to drive benefits to the end investor, not just through direct cost-savings, but in the personalization of the investment model. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite meets all clients’ implementation preferences, providing every type of investor a simple way to invest in ingenuity and innovation.

“When it launched 20 years ago, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) was a pioneer in simplifying how investors gained access to companies within the NASDAQ-100 Index. With the launch of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, we are expanding on this and offering additional ways to access companies at the forefront of innovation,” says John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco. “By building this suite with Nasdaq, Invesco will enable clients to select the personalized combination of strategies that best suits their needs and time horizons.”