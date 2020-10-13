 

Invesco Launches New QQQ Innovation Suite in Partnership with Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:14  |  90   |   |   

New products offer all investors access to NASDAQ-100 Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced the launch of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, which offers investors access to the NASDAQ-100 Index and NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index through a variety of investment structures and exposures. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite represents the next step in the continued democratization of investing. It advances the growing concept that innovation in investing continues to drive benefits to the end investor, not just through direct cost-savings, but in the personalization of the investment model. The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite meets all clients’ implementation preferences, providing every type of investor a simple way to invest in ingenuity and innovation.

“When it launched 20 years ago, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) was a pioneer in simplifying how investors gained access to companies within the NASDAQ-100 Index. With the launch of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, we are expanding on this and offering additional ways to access companies at the forefront of innovation,” says John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco. “By building this suite with Nasdaq, Invesco will enable clients to select the personalized combination of strategies that best suits their needs and time horizons.”

By providing different investment structures and slightly different exposures, the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite acts as a “one stop shop” for the NASDAQ-100 companies, plus exposure to the next 100 up-and-coming innovators. This expansion will ultimately enable investors with the potential to tilt their investment exposure towards the attributes - including varying investment time horizons, share price or liquidity1 needs - they most value for their investment goals.

The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite will include four new offerings with different investment structures that complement QQQ:

QQQ, which began tracking the NASDAQ-100 Index in 1999, is the fifth largest ETF listed in the U.S. with $130 billion in assets under management3 and the second most traded ETF in the U.S. based on average daily volume traded4. Short-term investors who prioritize liquidity could still find the attributes of QQQ most appropriate; however longer-term “buy-and-hold” investors may be most focused on cost-savings and prefer the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which costs 5bps less than QQQ5. Both longer- and shorter-term investors looking for exposure to the innovative mid-cap companies listed on the Nasdaq may opt for the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ).

Seite 1 von 6
Nasdaq Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning October 19, 2020
09.10.20
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 30, 2020
08.10.20
Nasdaq September 2020 Volumes, 3Q20 Estimated Revenue Capture, Listings and Index Statistics
08.10.20
Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
07.10.20
Nasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
30.09.20
Nasdaq Announces 2020 Investor Day
29.09.20
Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
24.09.20
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 15, 2020
24.09.20
Charttechnik - Die Klassiker unter der Lupe
21.09.20
Delisting of Securities of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.; Stein Mart, Inc.; and Shiloh Industries, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market