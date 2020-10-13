Television Services Market to Hit $499.80 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in disposable income and technological advancements in the broadcast industry coupled with surge in demand for smart TV have boosted the growth of the global television services market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Television Services Market by Delivery Platform [(Digital Terrestrial Broadcast, Satellite Broadcast, Cable Television Broadcasting, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), and Over-the-top Television (OTT)], Revenue Model (Subscription and Advertisement), and Broadcaster Type (Public and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027".As per the report, the global television services industry was pegged at$332.60 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $499.80 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027.