Tyler Technologies to Improve Court Case and Jury Management for Dallas County, Texas

Dallas County has been successfully using Tyler’s Odyssey solution for more than 10 years for case management in its civil and family courts. In fact, in 2018, Dallas County was recognized as a Tyler Excellence Award winner for using Odyssey’s document management system to optimize business processes and digitize cases for all 28 of its civil courts. With the recent selection of Odyssey Case Manager, the county will soon be able to expand its Odyssey environment to include its criminal and justice of the peace offices.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with Dallas County, Texas, for Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager solution for the Dallas County criminal and justice of the peace courts, as well as a contract for Tyler Jury Manager and an agreement for Tyler’s SoftCode civil processing solution. The agreements are valued at a total of approximately $10 million.

“We’re pleased to be expanding our relationship with Tyler and its Odyssey case management solutions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. “We see the value of being able to maintain one comprehensive system for case management and jury management, and we look forward to the efficiencies this modern and flexible system will bring to our county.”

The selection of Tyler’s solutions will benefit Dallas County in the following ways:

Allow criminal and justice of the peace courts to leverage modern technology to adopt paperless processes and streamline case processing

Ensure the county meets state requirements by standardizing processes for all courts

Enable the assignment of jurors directly to individual courts so jurors aren’t required to gather in a large jury assembly room waiting for a court assignment with Tyler Jury Manager

Reduce costs and enable a touchless summons production with Tyler SummonsDirect

“We are pleased to expand the use of Odyssey to include all of Dallas County’s civil, family, criminal, and justice of the peace courts,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Being able to bring case management together with a single system not only eliminates the burden of maintaining separate systems, but it will also bring streamlined processes and reduced costs to the county. We look forward to bringing significant benefits to Dallas County courts, its justice partners, and citizens.”

Fifty-five percent of the U.S. population is covered by jurisdictions using Odyssey Case Manager. In addition, 90% of Texas’ population is covered by Odyssey Case Manager. Dallas County is the eighth most populous county in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005139/en/