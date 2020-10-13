 

Getac Selects Airgain as a Strategic Partner for Rugged Computer Systems

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has been chosen by Getac, a leading provider of rugged laptops, notebooks, and tablets as their strategic antenna partner for rugged devices.

Airgain’s antenna solutions have been custom designed for Getac’s pre-configured rugged devices, optimizing connectivity for seamless, real-time data transmission. Airgain’s antennas are easily configurable to match even the most demanding of applications, while enabling high performance connectivity over dedicated wireless networks. Airgain’s antennas are rated to withstand harsh environmental conditions and designed to typically outlast the vehicle they are mounted on once deployed.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Getac,” said Bill Swafford, Vice President of Sales, North America at Airgain. “As a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, these devices are commonly deployed into critical scenarios where uninterrupted wireless communication is an absolute requirement. We take pride in knowing our antennas help to ensure the very best connectivity experience for the end user in such demanding environments, while also providing fast delivery times of high quality products with long-term reliability.”

“For Getac, Airgain addresses the essential connectivity requirements that are required for our applications, including compact UV resistant housings, full outdoor installation readiness, and fast turnaround times,” said Randy Pfeifer, Wireless Strategist from Getac. “Our confidence in the build quality and innovation of Airgain’s solutions is why we’ve chosen them as our strategic antenna partner. By bundling our computers with Airgain antennas, our customers can be satisfied in knowing they have a best-in-class solution.”

Airgain has custom designed and built a range of high-performance antennas specifically for Getac laptops and tablets. The portfolio includes the CENTURION Next and MULTIMAX FV antennas. The CENTURION Next antenna is a fully rugged external antenna for fleet and public safety vehicles. This antenna offers high gain 5G/LTE support for Band 14, Band 71, CBRS, LAA, tri-band Wi-Fi including Wi-Fi 6E, and a GNSS element inside one robust housing. The MULTIMAX FV antenna includes dual MIMO LTE that supports Band 14, two high gain Wi-Fi antennas, and a GNSS element inside one low profile form factor for fleet and public safety vehicles. The product portfolio also includes the M2MAX W IP67 antenna with high gain dual band Wi-Fi and GNSS, which is ideal for indoor and outdoor warehousing environments and is used to boost connectivity for Getac’s utility and forklift solutions. Airgain’s antennas build on the best-in-class RF performance, leading design features, and extended operational life of its highly successful fleet and public safety antenna products connecting to almost any vehicular router or modem.

