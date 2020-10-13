Abercrombie & Fitch Launches New Miniseries Focused on Mental Health, Hosted by World Champion Soccer Player Megan Rapinoe

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce a new seven-part Instagram miniseries dedicated to mental health and wellness. Hosted by World Champion soccer player and activist Megan Rapinoe, the IGTV series will feature in-depth discussions with members of A&F’s 2020 “Fierce Family”. This initiative builds on “A&F Conversations”, an existing video series focused on honest conversations about social justice and other topics that are important to A&F’s customers, communities and partners. The “A&F Conversations x Megan Rapinoe” miniseries will build on that by diving into topics like coming out, intersectionality, racial identity, trans rights, self-love, body acceptance, overcoming adversity, disability representation and more.

The “A&F Conversations x Megan Rapinoe” IGTV series features fellow Fierce ambassadors Gus Kenworthy, Scout Bassett and more as they explore the importance of mental wellness through their own stories

The series was announced on A&F’s Instagram on Saturday, October 10th, coinciding with World Mental Health Day. The first episode, which features Rapinoe and Olympic skier and LGBTQIA+ activist Gus Kenworthy sharing their stories of coming out, was subsequently released on National Coming Out Day. In the episode, Kenworthy details his mental health challenges and experiences as a gay man in the hypermasculine world of men’s sports.

“Through this series, we are incredibly proud to bring conversations about mental health to the forefront, as it is a topic that is extremely important to us and our customers,” said Carey Krug, SVP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch. “These conversations explore the unique journey each member of our Fierce Family has taken, while also highlighting unifying threads of self-love and acceptance, their remarkable resilience in the face of adversity and their courage to share their stories in an effort to tackle the cultural stigma associated with mental health.”

The remaining six episodes will be released throughout October and will feature heartfelt conversations between Rapinoe and other members of A&F’s 2020 Fierce Family, including model and trans rights activist, Leyna Bloom; Paralympian and activist, Scout Bassett; former NFL player and poet, Ryan Russell; cowboy, community trailblazer and founding member of the Compton Cowboys, Randy Savvy; model, singer, actor and LGBTQIA+ activist, Laith Ashley; and influencer and self-love advocate Halle Hathaway.