 

Telo Genomics Announces that Positive Results of Smoldering Multiple Myeloma Study Selected for Online Publication Within ASH 2020 Proceedings

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce that its abstract submitted to the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting 2020, reporting on positive results achieved from a diagnostic/prognostic smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) ‘proof of concept’ study, was selected for online publication. The abstract will be included in the November supplemental issue of the scientific journal Blood, published by ASH.

The SMM proof of concept study was conducted in collaboration between TELO Genomics and Dr. Sabine Mai’s research laboratory. The study was conducted using TELO’s proprietary TeloView technology. Dr. Mai is co-Founder, Director and Chair of the Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board of TELO. The specific data from the study has been embargoed until the publication of the journal.

The American Society of Hematology is a professional organization representing healthcare professionals involved in the management of blood disorders including blood cancers. The ASH annual meeting is considered one of the top clinical international meetings focused on blood cancers and hematological malignancies. ASH annual meeting attracts more than 30,000 attendees every year, predominantly clinicians from all over the world.

Smoldering multiple myeloma is a an asymptomatic precursor to active multiple myeloma (MM), a highly challenging blood cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. There is an increasing industry trend towards trying to identify high-risk SMM patients to initiate early treatment and achieve better clinical outcomes (Kapoor & Rajkumar 2019). The MM annual incidence rate is approximately 32,000 newly diagnosed cases in the USA per year, with approximately 250,000 cases of SMM, and 10-15% of SMM patients progress to active MM every year.

“We are excited to publish the positive results of the SMM ‘proof of concept’ study within the proceedings of ASH 2020 in such a prestigious journal,” said Sherif Louis, TELO’s CEO. “These results provide added confidence in the outcomes of the ongoing SMM studies TELO is currently conducting.”

Reference:
Smoldering Multiple Myeloma: To Treat or Not to Treat. Kapoor P, Rajkumar SV. Cancer J. 2019 Jan/Feb;25(1):65-71.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

