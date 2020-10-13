

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2020 / 15:23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: R&H Trust Co. (Guernsey) Limited handelnd als Trustee des Mon Repos (Guernsey) Trust

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Johannes Last name(s): Huth Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI

894500686FYLLZD3M624

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.49 EUR 409.11 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.4900 EUR 409.1100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Turquoise Dark MIC: TRQM

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

