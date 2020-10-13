 

Movado Partners With eShopWorld to Localize the Luxury Shopping Experience for International Customers Ahead of Holiday Selling Season

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV), one of the world’s premier watchmakers, and eShopWorld (ESW), the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce company, today announced that they have launched a partnership to provide Movado and MVMT shoppers in markets across the globe with a localized, familiar online shopping experience. ESW simplifies each aspect of the cross-border e-commerce process by removing the challenges brands encounter when trying to sell and ship product internationally. The partnership will help prepare Movado and MVMT to meet early holiday demand due to the effects of COVID-19.

“Movado timepieces, with their iconic single dot on the dial, are known worldwide for their innovative design, craftsmanship and quality,” said Tommy Kelly, CEO of ESW. “Shoppers know they can expect a luxurious experience at every step of the shopping journey with Movado, and we’re excited to partner with the company ahead of the holidays to ensure that the experience is as seamless, simple and familiar as possible for them, wherever they reside.”

ESW’s configurable solution optimizes each element in the shopping journey, from local payments and checkout to delivery and returns, ensuring that brands protect and enhance their brand experience at every customer touchpoint. The company’s powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity will ensure that the Movado and MVMT brands’ e-commerce customers in every geography feel as if they are receiving the same level of service and convenience they would enjoy if shopping at their local store.

“We’re committed to protecting the luxury experience Movado watch shoppers have come to expect and to expanding our brand awareness worldwide,” said Behzad Soltani, Executive Vice President, Commercial President and Chief Technology Officer, Movado Group. “By partnering with ESW, we’re ensuring we provide the seamless local shopping experience that our customers deserve, while also gaining more flexibility in terms of controlling our global inventory.”

ESW is the world’s go-to cross-border e-commerce partner, empowering the world’s best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end to end across 200 markets. Brands partnering with ESW can enter new international markets in as few as six weeks, up to six times faster than if they attempted to do so on their own – all while engaging directly with customers and retaining ownership of all the data collected during the shopping process.

About Movado Group, Inc.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO, MVMT, OLIVIA BURTON, EBEL, CONCORD, COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE, and SCUDERIA FERRARIwatches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

About ESW

ESW is the cross-border e-commerce leader, empowering the world’s best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end-to-end. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes, and tariffs to checkout, delivery, returns, customer service, and demand generation, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets.

