Charles Schwab Recognized as Most Trusted Online Broker by Investor’s Business Daily
Charles Schwab has earned the highest ranking in Investor’s Business Daily’s Most Trusted Financial Companies study, with a trust rating of 92.3. In addition to being ranked the No. 1 overall most trusted financial company and No. 1 in the online broker category, Schwab was also ranked No. 1 for fair pricing and fees, customer service, and customer treatment within the online broker category. Schwab also ranked No. 2 in the wealth management category, with a trust rating of 89.2.
“We are honored that our clients, employees, and communities place such high trust in us every day,” said Walt Bettinger, president and CEO of Charles Schwab. “At Schwab, we look at the world Through Clients’ Eyes and keep that perspective at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to earning the trust and loyalty of those we serve by focusing on our ‘no trade-offs’ approach – delivering a winning combination of low costs, great service, industry-leading technology, and guaranteed satisfaction across every phase of their financial journey. In every decision and every action – whether it’s how we empower people financially, protect client assets, or create a simple and easy client experience – we always strive to make decisions that best serve our clients.”
Learn more about Schwab's commitment to putting clients first.
Methodology
The Most Trusted Financial Companies Survey, a collaboration between Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, measures consumers' trust toward financial companies and ranks the companies objectively.
The areas of trust covered are a company's commitment to protecting the privacy and security of personal data, quality of products/services, ethical business practices and values, fair prices/fees for products/services, customer service, and customer treatment.
The study includes six business lines: auto insurance, banks, credit card issuers, home insurance, online brokers, and wealth management.
A total of 177 visitors/subscribers to IBD's Investors.com website participated in the Phase 1 survey in July 2020, and a total of 4,297 IBD website visitors and customers participated in the Phase 2 survey in August 2020. To be included in the ranking, at least 100 respondents had to rate a company except for in the wealth management category, which required at least 75 respondents. Fifty-one companies passed the minimum inclusion criterion.
