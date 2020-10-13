Charles Schwab Recognized as Most Trusted Online Broker by Investor’s Business Daily

Charles Schwab has earned the highest ranking in Investor’s Business Daily’s Most Trusted Financial Companies study, with a trust rating of 92.3. In addition to being ranked the No. 1 overall most trusted financial company and No. 1 in the online broker category, Schwab was also ranked No. 1 for fair pricing and fees, customer service, and customer treatment within the online broker category. Schwab also ranked No. 2 in the wealth management category, with a trust rating of 89.2.

“We are honored that our clients, employees, and communities place such high trust in us every day,” said Walt Bettinger, president and CEO of Charles Schwab. “At Schwab, we look at the world Through Clients’ Eyes and keep that perspective at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to earning the trust and loyalty of those we serve by focusing on our ‘no trade-offs’ approach – delivering a winning combination of low costs, great service, industry-leading technology, and guaranteed satisfaction across every phase of their financial journey. In every decision and every action – whether it’s how we empower people financially, protect client assets, or create a simple and easy client experience – we always strive to make decisions that best serve our clients.”