 

Enlivex After Expedited Review, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in COVID-19 Severe and Critical Patients

Nes Ziona, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported that the Israeli Ministry of Health authorized the initiation of a proposed investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

The planned COVID-19 study is a multi-center investigator-initiated, Phase II clinical trial. The trial is expected to recruit up to twenty-four COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, and is designed to assess AllocetraTM in combination with standard of care treatment. The trial plans to evaluate safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters.

Enlivex recently reported positive top-line results of a previously announced Phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition in Hadassah Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Israel. Enlivex was scheduled to provide the Israeli Ministry of Health with a full summary of the completed Phase Ib study following a 28-day observational period for each of the five patients treated in that study, which period is scheduled to lapse in late October. 

However, based on the positive Phase Ib top-line results and the release from the hospital of all patients treated in that study, after having tested negative for COVID-19, the Israeli Ministry of Health requested expedited submission by Enlivex of its COVID-19 AllocetraTM Phase Ib clinical trial summary prior to the completion of the full 28-day period for the last patient in order to expedite the regulatory review process.

The Phase Ib clinical trial included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients completely recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5 days (severe) and 9 days (critical), following administration of AllocetraTM, at which time they were all COVID-19 PCR negative. There were no reported severe adverse events relating to the administration of AllocetraTM in the patients, and the therapy was well-tolerated.

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., CEO of Enlivex, and Prof. Dror Mevorach, Chief Medical Officer of Enlivex, stated in a joint comment: “We would like to thank the Israeli Ministry of Health for its unprecedented expedited review and for authorizing a Phase II clinical trial of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition.”

Disclaimer

