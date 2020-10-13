Enter Kisses From Italy , Inc. (OTCQB: KITL) , which is blending the best of the old world with a twist of the new in all their menu offerings in a variety of ways. It’s an intriguing story and there is something pretty unique about the business model that we need to show you.

Italian food is among the most, if not the most popular and sought out food in the world with a myriad of dishes and recipes. It is often in the favorites list for restaurant goers. American consumers simply love Italian offerings.

But first, a brief intro:

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor with North America and European locations. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage, and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores.

In operation since 2015, the Company has had a considerable amount of time to refine its menu offerings and the marketplace which has led them to become a little different than your average quick-service based, fast-casual Italian Restaurant/Deli that offers take-out and delivery.

Kisses from Italy strives to produce significant revenue not from one concept but from a variety of different revenue streams, including revenue from corporate owned restaurants, Franchise sales, Multi-Unit Development deals, Master Franchising agreements, royalty fees and product distribution.

Obviously, the Company is managing its own chain of restaurants using a time-proven menu as described above. But it’s also creating franchise opportunities where entrepreneurs can leverage the menu, brand, and process.

Franchising, for emerging companies, can be a tremendous catalyst to expansion with a much lower risk proposition than organic expansion. Because of, and not in spite of the pandemic, this writer believes that right now might be a great time to open a franchise.

To that end, Kisses has expanded its franchise footprint with a first franchise in California and the sale of a Master Franchise license for ONE-HUNDRED LOCATIONS in Canada. These are significant developments.

And lastly, we love that in addition to Company-owned and franchise-owned revenue lines being established that the Company is also a product distributor. In a recent release, the Company laid out bold plans to manufacture and distribute its product line internationally.