 

Emerging Markets Report The Right Ingredients

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italian food is among the most, if not the most popular and sought out food in the world with a myriad of dishes and recipes. It is often in the favorites list for restaurant goers. American consumers simply love Italian offerings.

Enter Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB: KITL), which is blending the best of the old world with a twist of the new in all their menu offerings in a variety of ways. It’s an intriguing story and there is something pretty unique about the business model that we need to show you.

But first, a brief intro:

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor with North America and European locations. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage, and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores.

In operation since 2015, the Company has had a considerable amount of time to refine its menu offerings and the marketplace which has led them to become a little different than your average quick-service based, fast-casual Italian Restaurant/Deli that offers take-out and delivery.

Kisses from Italy strives to produce significant revenue not from one concept but from a variety of different revenue streams, including revenue from corporate owned restaurants, Franchise sales, Multi-Unit Development deals, Master Franchising agreements, royalty fees and product distribution.

Obviously, the Company is managing its own chain of restaurants using a time-proven menu as described above. But it’s also creating franchise opportunities where entrepreneurs can leverage the menu, brand, and process.

Franchising, for emerging companies, can be a tremendous catalyst to expansion with a much lower risk proposition than organic expansion. Because of, and not in spite of the pandemic, this writer believes that right now might be a great time to open a franchise.

To that end, Kisses has expanded its franchise footprint with a first franchise in California and the sale of a Master Franchise license for ONE-HUNDRED LOCATIONS in Canada. These are significant developments.

And lastly, we love that in addition to Company-owned and franchise-owned revenue lines being established that the Company is also a product distributor. In a recent release, the Company laid out bold plans to manufacture and distribute its product line internationally.

