Ford and Verisk Collaborate to Offer Telematics Data to Insurers

Usage-based insurance (UBI) can give drivers greater transparency and control over their insurance costs. These programs typically offer personalized safe driving discounts that can help consumers save money and promote road safety. The new telematics integration with Verisk will make it simple and convenient for consenting drivers of connected Ford vehicles to securely share their driving data to unlock these offers and benefits—no additional hardware or apps required.

JERSEY CITY, NJ and DEARBORN, MI, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has joined the Verisk Data Exchange. Owners of eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles will soon have easy access to usage-based insurance programs from the many U.S. auto insurers that connect to the Exchange—including three of the ten largest U.S. carriers.

“Ford is committed to connecting our customers to valuable services that can help them reduce their total cost of ownership and get more out of their Ford vehicle — usage-based insurance is a great opportunity to do that,” said Alex Purdy, director of business operations, enterprise connectivity, Ford Motor Company. Verisk’s ability to ingest Ford vehicle data and provide insurance-ready information offers insurance providers access to usage-based insurance products without the need to manage any additional vehicle hardware.”

The Verisk Data Exchange makes it easy for insurers to access driving data from connected Ford vehicles to help them develop, launch, and grow telematics-based insurance programs and reward qualifying drivers with insurance discounts. The Exchange employs advanced, proprietary analytics to refine driving telemetry from connected Ford vehicles into normalized, insurance-ready information, including Verisk’s leading rating and scoring solutions.

With the driver’s consent, insurers can access the telematics data they need from Ford vehicles to generate an accurate UBI discount in one of two ways. Through a Verisk Driving Data API, insurers with their own UBI scoring models can receive driving behavior data that has been custom-tailored to meet their algorithm’s specifications. Insurers can also use Ford data with the Verisk Driving Score, a proprietary loss model and rating rule that is filed and available in 43 states, as a turnkey way to quickly enter the UBI market. Both products can streamline the UBI experience for consumers.