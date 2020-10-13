Food Colors Market to Garner $3.5 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, " Food Colors Market by Type (Natural Colors and Artificial Colors), by Applications (Meat Products, Beverages, Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food & Vegetables, Oils & Fats, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" .According to the report, the global food colors industry accounted for $2.1 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $3.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- Rise in demand for natural colors owing to their organic properties and increase in marketing activities and enhancement in distribution channels have boosted the growth of the global food colors market

Chief determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for natural colors owing to their organic properties, surge in consumer demand for clean label color products, and increase in marketing activities and enhancement in distribution channels have boosted the growth of the global food colors market. However, high extraction cost of natural ingredients, increase in awareness regarding side effects of artificial food colors, and lack of awareness about food colors in undeveloped nations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for cost-effective natural products and surge in investments by small- and mid-sized food products manufacturing companies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3532

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 has greatly affected the growth of the global food colors market.

Increase in awareness regarding strong immunity and side-effects of artificial food colors have increased the demand for natural colors.

Acceleration of back-to-basics trend that encourages people to make bakery and other food recipes at homes is expected to increase demand for natural colors.

Natural color segment dominated the market

By type, the natural color segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global food colors market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer preference and awareness regarding their health benefits associated with natural colors. The research also analyzes the artificial color segment.