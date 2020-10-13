Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Launches up to $3 Million Capital Raise as a General Solicitation Offering Under Regulation D 506(c) of the Securities Act

The Company has engaged CIM Securities, LLC ("CIM") as the exclusive lead placement agent. CIM invites all interested broker-dealers and accredited investors interested in participating in the Offering, to contact Mr. Jack Myers at CIM Securities via email at JMyers@cimsecurities.com or by phone at: 619-749-2460.

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company announced today the details of its general solicitation private placement offering (“Offering”) solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”).

“With this capital raise we have created a plan to expand our edge datacenter network and build out our Edge Performance Platform (EPP) to important geographical locations, solidifying our datacenter footprint. Additionally, we will expand our sales and marketing efforts for EDGE Render, Virtual Desktop and Colocation services that will increase revenues for the fourth quarter and into next year. While these locations have been identified for some time, we intend to accelerate our efforts to deploy datacenters with this degree of funding,” explained CEO, Delray Wannemacher.

The Offering, made on a best-efforts basis, will have a maximum gross proceeds of up to $3 million in Series B Preferred Stock:

The Offering will consist of Series B Preferred Stock priced at $1.00 per share. The Series B Preferred Stock which has a 1x Liquidation & Distribution Preference is convertible into Common Stock;

For each $25,000 of Series B Preferred stock purchased, the investor will receive 25,000 Shares of Series B Preferred Stock.

Additional details consisting of both the Executive Summary and Investor Slide Deck are included on the Company's website at https://edgedatasolutions.io/investor-relations and will also be available in the Company's Private Placement Memorandum which is available to any accredited investor by contacting CIM Securities, LLC.

This advertisement does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted, however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "accredited investors." The SEC defines the term "accredited investor" in Rule 501(a). Generally, individuals are considered accredited investors if they have a net worth greater than $1 million (excluding their primary residence) or incomes above $200,000 in the last two years with the expectation of the same in the current year (or $300,000 with a spouse).