 

Bridgeline Announces the Release of Celebros Studio 9.0, Introducing New & Improved Search and Merchandising Capabilities

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today the release of Celebros Studio 9.0. The upgrade includes a newly designed Studio, redesigned with a new and improved look-and-feel and powerful new features that drive increased revenue for eCommerce websites.

The new and improved look-and-feel makes managing eCommerce website search and merchandising more efficiently. In addition, there are new features such as the ability to filter and export lists from Campaigns, Queries, and Merchandising in addition to enhancements to the Instant Search and Auto Complete capabilities.

Improvements to the Celebros Instant Search feature improves the customer experience by automatically updating search results as a customer types their query - allowing them to easily narrow their selection and find products of interest quicker. New updates to the Auto Complete make it even more dynamic - visually suggesting up to nine related product thumbnails which automatically update as users hovers over top queries.

The new Celebros Studio 9.0 upgrade includes:

•    User experience overhaul

•    New list views with slide-out detail panels

•    Merchandising list vs. thumbnail view

•    Updated pop-up modals with user-friendly validation

•    Ability to filter campaign lists, query lists, and merchandising lists

•    Ability to export campaign lists, query lists, and merchandising lists

•    Catalog user interface redesign

“The new Celebros upgrade adds a faster, easier to use, Studio backend for eCommerce site administrators,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “It adds a lot of powerful new features to the already powerful Natural Language Processing and artificial intelligence that learns from user behavior to formulate trends that influence the dynamic merchandising and presentation of highly relevant products.”

To review the new Celebros Studio or sign up for a free trial, https://www.bridgeline.com/products/search/celebros-search-free-trial.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com




