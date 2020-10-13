 

Elizabeth Rhue Named Staff Vice President of Global Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced Elizabeth Rhue has been named Staff Vice President of Global Sustainability, reporting directly to President and CEO Howard Coker.

In this new position, Rhue will lead the Company’s global sustainability programs for all of the Company’s Consumer- and Industrial-related packaging businesses, including working directly with the Company’s key customers to achieve improved product sustainability. She will also join the Company’s Management Committee.

“Sonoco has been engaged in sustainability efforts long before they were considered critical by consumers, our customers and other stakeholders. That said, we are stepping up our promotion of sustainable packaging solutions, and Elizabeth brings the right mix of experience and passion to coordinate all aspects of our global sustainability efforts,” said Coker. “At the end of the day, we believe that sustainability is better for everyone and reaffirms our commitment to Better Packaging. Better Life.

After graduating with a B.S. degree in Packaging Science from Clemson University, Rhue began her career with Sonoco in 2005 as a Research and Development engineer in the Company’s Rigid Paper Container division. Over the next several years, she held several positions in technical and account management, working directly with large consumer product goods customers. She was then named Sustainability and National Accounts Manager for Sonoco Recycling, the Company’s recycling arm. In this position, Rhue managed large national accounts and Sonoco Recycling’s S3 (Sonoco Sustainability Solutions) program where Sonoco works with numerous large consumer company’s manufacturing operations to manage their waste stream in an effort to take those facilities to zero landfill exposure. She was most recently Director of Marketing and Commercial Excellence for the Company’s Flexible Packaging division.

“We have such a great culture of doing the right thing, striking a balance between what’s good for the business, what’s good for our associates and good for the environment,” said Rhue. “I am passionate about sustainability’s role in packaging and look forward to this opportunity.”

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/216d208a-77cd-4e66 ... 

CONTACT: Contact: Roger Schrum 
+843-339-6018 
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Sonoco Products Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Sonoco to Divest Europe Contract Packaging Business to Prairie Industries Holdings backed by The Halifax Group
07.10.20
Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Corrugating Medium
28.09.20
Sonoco Again Named a “Best for Vets” Company
15.09.20
Sonoco ThermoSafe’s New Pegasus ULD Receives FAA Approval