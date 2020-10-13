 

NIC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28

Digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) will discuss its third quarter financial results via a conference call on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT, with the news release issued at 4 p.m. EDT the same day. The release will be available on NIC's website at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

During the call, NIC will review its financial performance and fiscal outlook and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of company developments and other forward-looking or material information about business and financial matters.

DIAL-IN INFORMATION

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Call bridge:

1-334-777-6978 (local) or 1-800-367-2403 (tollfree)

Conference ID:

6173860

Call leaders:

Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

 

Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer

WEBCAST INFORMATION

To sign in and listen: The webcast system is available at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

REPLAY INFORMATION

The replay of NIC's third quarter earnings call will be available 24 hours following the call by visiting https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

ABOUT NIC INC.

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

