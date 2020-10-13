 

Milestone Scientific Inc. Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier for CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck

Agreement provides Premier’s 4,100 hospitals and 200,000 provider members with preferred access to CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck with Premier. Effective November 1, 2020, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental Inc., stated, “We are honored to have been selected by Premier, a leading group purchasing organization, to offer our instruments throughout their network. This agreement provides us enhanced access to Premier’s members and should help accelerate our mission to become the standard of care. We believe this agreement is further validation of the growing awareness and importance of our instruments in improving health outcomes and lowering costs for healthcare institutions.”

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural System are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures and complication rates. Moreover, the CompuFlo instrument has been shown to significantly reduce the total cost per hospital stay, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck technology has the potential to transform the administration of epidural procedures and subsequent monitoring of catheter placement following an epidural procedure by confirming the placement of a catheter within 2 minutes, versus 20-40 minutes using conventional methods. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, given its ability to minimize contact between the patient and provider.

