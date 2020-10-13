 

CSX Honors 72 Customers with 26th Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 16:00  |  55   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) recognized 72 customers with the company’s annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their commitment to the safe transportation of hazardous materials.

Representing a wide range of industry segments, including chemicals, biofuels, waste and fertilizers, the award winners shipped a combined 218,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network in 2019 without a release due to controllable factors.

“Our customers share CSX’s commitment to safety, and help ensure that rail continues to be the safest mode for transporting chemicals over land,” said Arthur Adams, vice president, sales and supply chain solutions. “Through their diligence in maintaining their equipment and loading and securing their shipments, the 2019 award winners have demonstrated a relentless commitment to protecting employees and communities across the CSX network.”

The Chemical Safety Excellence Award is presented to customers who have shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials on CSX during the year without release due to controllable factors.

Special recognition was given to three customers — Cargill, Kemira and Nouryon Chemical — for achieving 10 consecutive years without a release. In addition, 14 customers achieved five years without a release. They are Americas Styrenics, Celanese, CHS, ExxonMobile Chemical, Gibson Energy, Huntsman International, Husky Energy, Koppers Industries, Messer, Nan Ya Plastics, Norfalco, NOVA Chemicals, Pembina Pipeline and The Chemours Company.

Other award winners included: Altivia, Archer Daniels Midland, Arkema, Arlanxeo Canada, Ascend Performance Materials, Ashta Chemicals, BASF, BP, Centennial Energy, CF Industries, Chemtrade, Clean Harbors Environmental, Cornerstone Chemical, DOW Chemicals, Eco-Energy, EPIC, Equinor Marketing & Trading, Flint Hills Resources, Heritage Environmental Service, HJ Baker, Ineos Styrolutions, International Chemical, Invista Sarl, Irving Oil, Koch Industries, Keyera Energy, LSB Industries, Lyondell Chemical, Markwest Hydrocarbon, Methanex Methanol, MHF Services, NGL Supply, Occidental Chemical, PBF Holding Company, Phillips 66, Plains All American Pipeline, Poet Biorefining, Praxair, PVS Chemicals, Reagent Chemical & Research, Rohm & Haas, Renewable Products Marketing Group, Shintech Louisiana, Southern States Chemicals, Suncor Energy, Targa Resources, The Andersons, U.S. Government, United Refining, Univar USA, US Ecology and Veolia Regeneration Services.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Bryan Tucker
855-955-6397


CSX Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
08.10.20
Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick Appointed to CSX Corp. Board of Directors
23.09.20
CSX Corp. Announces Date for Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
21.09.20
CSX Supports Rail Safety Week to Promote Public Safety near Railroad Tracks