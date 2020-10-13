CSX Honors 72 Customers with 26th Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Representing a wide range of industry segments, including chemicals, biofuels, waste and fertilizers, the award winners shipped a combined 218,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network in 2019 without a release due to controllable factors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) recognized 72 customers with the company’s annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their commitment to the safe transportation of hazardous materials.

“Our customers share CSX’s commitment to safety, and help ensure that rail continues to be the safest mode for transporting chemicals over land,” said Arthur Adams, vice president, sales and supply chain solutions. “Through their diligence in maintaining their equipment and loading and securing their shipments, the 2019 award winners have demonstrated a relentless commitment to protecting employees and communities across the CSX network.”

The Chemical Safety Excellence Award is presented to customers who have shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials on CSX during the year without release due to controllable factors.

Special recognition was given to three customers — Cargill, Kemira and Nouryon Chemical — for achieving 10 consecutive years without a release. In addition, 14 customers achieved five years without a release. They are Americas Styrenics, Celanese, CHS, ExxonMobile Chemical, Gibson Energy, Huntsman International, Husky Energy, Koppers Industries, Messer, Nan Ya Plastics, Norfalco, NOVA Chemicals, Pembina Pipeline and The Chemours Company.

Other award winners included: Altivia, Archer Daniels Midland, Arkema, Arlanxeo Canada, Ascend Performance Materials, Ashta Chemicals, BASF, BP, Centennial Energy, CF Industries, Chemtrade, Clean Harbors Environmental, Cornerstone Chemical, DOW Chemicals, Eco-Energy, EPIC, Equinor Marketing & Trading, Flint Hills Resources, Heritage Environmental Service, HJ Baker, Ineos Styrolutions, International Chemical, Invista Sarl, Irving Oil, Koch Industries, Keyera Energy, LSB Industries, Lyondell Chemical, Markwest Hydrocarbon, Methanex Methanol, MHF Services, NGL Supply, Occidental Chemical, PBF Holding Company, Phillips 66, Plains All American Pipeline, Poet Biorefining, Praxair, PVS Chemicals, Reagent Chemical & Research, Rohm & Haas, Renewable Products Marketing Group, Shintech Louisiana, Southern States Chemicals, Suncor Energy, Targa Resources, The Andersons, U.S. Government, United Refining, Univar USA, US Ecology and Veolia Regeneration Services.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

