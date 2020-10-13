 

ZAGG Brands’ Dan Maurer Named to 2020 NACD Directorship 100 List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 16:00  |  52   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG), a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, is proud to congratulate Dan Maurer on being named to the 2020 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. The NACD is the recognized leading authority on boardroom practices and represents more than 21,000 directors. The annual recognition acknowledges corporate directors, corporate governance experts, and policymakers for their influence and impact on boardroom practices and performance.

“Working with Dan has been an honor,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Brands. “Collectively, we congratulate him on being recognized by the NACD for his impact and contribution to boardroom practices and performance. We wouldn’t be the same company without his steady presence and guiding hand these past eight years.”

Mr. Maurer, who has extensive global consumer retail sales and marketing experience and more than 20 years of executive management experience, has served on the ZAGG Brands board of directors since 2012. During that time, he has provided inspired leadership, oversight, and strategic vision, and has asked meaningful questions that have challenged the board to think deeply about its beliefs and actions.

“I’m fortunate to have served with extraordinary board members at ZAGG Brands, and Dan Maurer is no exception,” said Cheryl Larabee, board chairperson for ZAGG Brands. “His command of corporate governance, especially during a challenging global business environment, has been critical and I congratulate him on this recognition from the NACD.”

The 2020 honorees will be recognized on opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020, and their profiles will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members. Honorees will also be highlighted in the NACD Directorship magazine’s Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

About ZAGG Brands
ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

All trademarks are owned by ZAGG Inc

Media Contact:
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@zagg.com


Zagg Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for New Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Phones
30.09.20
InvisibleShield Introduces Glass Screen Protection for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Smartphones
17.09.20
mophie unveils new wireless charging solutions
16.09.20
InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection for the New Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and Apple iPad Air