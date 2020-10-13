 

smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift a leading provider of automated transformations and management of legacy enterprise systems in the cloud, today announced it has attained Microsoft Gold Platform Competency for Partners. The Cloud Platform Competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. As a Gold Partner, smartShift has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and a proven ability to meet customer's needs. Microsoft Gold Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training, and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the channel.

"We are pleased to have attained Gold Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program," said Vyom Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at smartShift. "At smartShift, we have been successfully migrating and managing enterprise systems to Azure for multiple years. Our smartS4 offering backed by our patented automation is a new single-source solution to run legacy enterprise environments in the cloud. It's a SaaS like operating model for legacy systems where we consolidate all infrastructure, technical upgrades, ongoing code and data volume management, and managed services into a single monthly fixed-fee backed by our SLA guarantees."

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

About smartShift
smartShift is a cloud migration and enterprise technology optimization partner to the world's leading businesses. smartShift's patented suite of automation tools reduce the risk, cost, and duration of complex IT transformations, enabling organizations to seamlessly upgrade to high-performance, next-generation computing environments. smartShift's Cloud Managed Services ("CMS"), Cloud Architecture Services, and DevOps Services enable efficient management of critical on-prem and on-cloud systems.

Jason Bailey
Media Relations
jbailey@smartShift.com

