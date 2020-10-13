 

Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach

The new full-service platform is now integrated into Cision's Next Generation Communications Cloud

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today announced the launch of Cision Connect - a brand new relationship management solution for PR and communications professionals. With Cision Connect, users can now tap into a network of over 1.1 billion social influencers, journalists, media outlets and opportunities all in one place. Cision Connect is built on the foundation of Cision's media and influencer database to help communicators effectively target, pitch and build stronger relationships with the media.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8796351-cision-releases-cision-connect/

Learn more about Cision Connect.

"Cision's strong reputation is built upon our customer-oriented innovation and customer satisfaction," said Abel Clark, CEO at Cision. "Cision solutions allow companies and brands of all sizes to stay relevant and engaged with their customers and stakeholders in our rapidly changing world. We are confident that with Cision Connect we will again delight our customers and help solve another of the key challenges PR and communications professionals are facing."

Complete with intuitive searching and intelligent filtering technology, Cision Connect allows users to easily discover media profiles of the journalists and social influencers that are most relevant to them. Media profiles now provide supplemental information about reporters and influencers including their latest social media activity, recently published articles and article reach, empowering communicators to personalize pitches for improved earned media results.

Customers are also equipped to manage their media relationships through automatic team activity tracking, pitch performance metrics, and the ability to measure the outcomes of their outreach. Users can analyze the success of their outreach with key statistics such as email opens and unsubscribes, and view the ROI of their communications campaigns using the monitoring and analytics available in the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud.

With Cision Connect, PR and communications professionals will now have:

  • The leading combined traditional media and social media influencer database: Cision Connect provides 1.4 million expertly curated journalists, outlets and opportunities vetted by Cision's dedicated research team that makes over 20,000 updates a day, along with 1 billion social influencer profiles all in one place.
  • Powerfully simple searching: Users can just start typing and Cision Connect instantly offers suggestions for topics, influencers, reporters, editors, outlets and more. Filter by contact type, geography and/or our expertly curated beats and topics to find the perfect match for a pitch.
  • Curated, master profiles: Powerful profiles which include more contact information, performance metrics, social profiles, pitching tips and content streams. Cision Connect automatically links media contacts with their coverage, making it easy to see the most recent articles from journalists and identify reporters based on the content they're publishing.
  • Fast, effortless list building: Browse media profiles and add them to new or existing lists from search results using Cision's new Author Cards – condensed profiles highlighting key information.
  • Workflow integration: Users can integrate Cision directly with their trusted corporate Office365 or Google Workspace to send and record emails to the media and keep a centralized record of their team's communication.

Cision Connect is now available in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. 

About Cision
Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact
Rebecca Dersh
PR Manager
cisionpr@cision.com

 



