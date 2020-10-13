Rite Aid Announces New Election Day Work Policy to Encourage Voter Participation

For hourly associates scheduled to work on Election Day, Rite Aid is providing up to two hours of paid time off to guarantee that every associate has time to cast a ballot, without the worry of missing work obligations. Rite Aid is the first drugstore chain to announce a paid time off program for hourly associates. Additionally, the company is minimizing barriers to voting for corporate employees by instituting a policy to limit the hours for meetings scheduled and provide flexible hours on Election Day.

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced a new paid time off and flexible hour policy for associates on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, to ensure that all Rite Aid associates have time to vote and make their voices heard.

As an essential healthcare business that is committed to serving the community, Rite Aid will remain open during Election Day to provide customers with the healthcare essentials and prescription medications they need. Providing paid time off for hourly associates enables stores to remain open and serve the community, while providing the flexibility needed to vote in the upcoming election.

“At Rite Aid, we believe we have a responsibility to support the wellbeing of our communities and to encourage our associates to uphold their civic duties,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “This Election Day, we are taking steps to ensure that all of our associates can play their part in our democracy and exercise their right to vote.”

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005260/en/