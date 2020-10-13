 

Rite Aid Announces New Election Day Work Policy to Encourage Voter Participation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 16:00  |  44   |   |   

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced a new paid time off and flexible hour policy for associates on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, to ensure that all Rite Aid associates have time to vote and make their voices heard.

For hourly associates scheduled to work on Election Day, Rite Aid is providing up to two hours of paid time off to guarantee that every associate has time to cast a ballot, without the worry of missing work obligations. Rite Aid is the first drugstore chain to announce a paid time off program for hourly associates. Additionally, the company is minimizing barriers to voting for corporate employees by instituting a policy to limit the hours for meetings scheduled and provide flexible hours on Election Day.

As an essential healthcare business that is committed to serving the community, Rite Aid will remain open during Election Day to provide customers with the healthcare essentials and prescription medications they need. Providing paid time off for hourly associates enables stores to remain open and serve the community, while providing the flexibility needed to vote in the upcoming election.

“At Rite Aid, we believe we have a responsibility to support the wellbeing of our communities and to encourage our associates to uphold their civic duties,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “This Election Day, we are taking steps to ensure that all of our associates can play their part in our democracy and exercise their right to vote.”

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

Rite Aid Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Total and Google Cloud Develop Solar Mapper, a Tool for Estimating the Solar Energy Potential of ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Angele Robinson-Gaylord Named Senior Vice President, Store Development at Rite Aid
07.10.20
Rite Aid to Acquire Bartell Drugs
01.10.20
Rite Aid Kicks Off Celebration of Front-Line Pharmacy Heroes
25.09.20
The Rite Aid Foundation Supports Wildfire Relief in California, Oregon and Washington
24.09.20
Rite Aid Surpasses 300 COVID-19 Testing Sites
24.09.20
Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
21.09.20
Trent Kruse Named Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury at Rite Aid

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.19
23
Aktie auf Droge - US Drogriekette