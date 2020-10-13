“We have had a year of unprecedented challenges, in our personal lives, in our communities, and in our industries,” said Pat Byrne, GE Digital CEO. “The determination and commitment companies around the world have mustered is unmatched in modern business. How we exercise leadership through uncertain times matters even more than how we lead when times are good. It’s heroic and it’s important. Successful leaders are resilient, they create competitive advantage by streamlining their systems and processes, and by building sustained capabilities within their organizations. With this conference, we are recognizing those leaders as ‘Industrial Superheroes.’”

GE Digital today begins a three-day virtual User Conference featuring stories of companies in multiple industries on their path to digital transformation: enabling more renewable energy on the grid; reducing emissions; increasing plant productivity; adapting to demand, and keeping their teams safe. The conference will feature sessions from GE Digital executives, partners, and customers.

Participating in the User Conference and joining GE Digital will be GE Aviation’s Digital team. They plan to align their Software as a Service (SaaS) business with GE Digital later this year. “This team brings deep domain knowledge in aviation and flight analytics to GE Digital with data-driven insights for commercial airlines, business jet operators, and military to reduce operational costs, empower crew, and improve passenger experience,” continued Byrne. “This connects well to our GE Digital purpose: Transforming how industry solves its toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work.”

Through the theme of “From Resilience to Innovation,” GE Digital highlights the challenges faced by “Industrial Superheroes,” most notably the urgent need for digital tools coupled with the concern that custom software is expensive and too slow to implement. Additional challenges include the struggle to make data actionable when organizations and data are siloed and the need to quickly and continually demonstrate the value of a software investment.

In each of the industries GE Digital serves, solutions are designed and delivered to help customers manage these shifting realities. Digital transformation is accelerating – and to meet the needs of companies on their digital journey, GE Digital has introduced 17 new products this year, all designed to meet current and future challenges head on, in partnership with customers, leaning into proven technology while continually innovating – at unparalleled speed and scale.