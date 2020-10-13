 

Humana Welcomes Additional Retail Pharmacies to Preferred Medicare Part D Network

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, has announced that Kroger Health and its family of pharmacies, Costco, Publix and HEB have joined its preferred stand-alone Medicare Part D pharmacy network for 2021.

Humana Medicare prescription drug plan members have already enjoyed lower out-of-pocket costs on prescription drugs at more than 5,200 Walmart, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, and Sam's Club pharmacies as part of a preferred cost-sharing agreement with Humana. Now members will be able to save on prescriptions at nearly 9,500 pharmacy locations with the addition of Kroger Health and its family of pharmacies, Costco, Publix and HEB.

“Humana is committed to putting our members at the center of everything we do as we strive to make the healthcare experience better, more personal and more caring,” said Susan Smith, Senior Vice President, Humana Medicare. “We welcome the addition of these four retail pharmacies to our preferred stand-alone Medicare Part D network. This significantly increases the number of locations where our members will be able to find low-cost options for their prescription medications.”

The new agreements will take effect on January 1, 2021.

About Humana
 Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

