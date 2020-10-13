RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Celebrates 10th Anniversary - Highest Sharpe Ratio
The RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (ticker symbols RPHIX and RPHYX) celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 30, 2020. Over the 10 years since its inception the Fund has generated an annualized return of 2.96% and a Sharpe ratio of 2.89, which is the highest Sharpe ratio for any non-money market mutual fund tracked by Morningstar over that period. The Fund currently has about $725 million in assets, and while it had been closed in prior years, is now open to new investors.
“The Fund’s goal is to realize superior returns relative to the universe of funds that also emphasize safety of principal,” says Morty Schaja, RiverPark’s, CEO. “We believe the Fund should be considered by investors with higher than normal cash allocations concerned that both fixed income and equity markets are at or near multi-generation highs.”
The Fund is sub-advised by Cohanzick Management. “We see many opportunities to invest in today’s market,” says David Sherman, Cohanzick’s Founder and the Fund’s Portfolio Manager. “Risk management has always been our number one priority, and the Fund, over its 10-year history, has always maintained an average maturity of under one year, with extremely low sensitivity to changes in interest rates.”
The RiverPark Funds may be purchased directly by application to the Funds or through firms like Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade. For more information on the funds, please visit www.RiverParkFunds.com, or call Matt Kelly at (212) 484-2103.
|
Performance: Net Returns as of September 30, 2020
|
One
|
Five
|
Ten
|
|
RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (RPHIX)
|
1.26
|
%
|
2.52
|
%
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (RPHYX)
|
1.01
|
%
|
2.25
