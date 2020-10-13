 

RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Celebrates 10th Anniversary - Highest Sharpe Ratio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 16:02  |  62   |   |   

The RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (ticker symbols RPHIX and RPHYX) celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 30, 2020. Over the 10 years since its inception the Fund has generated an annualized return of 2.96% and a Sharpe ratio of 2.89, which is the highest Sharpe ratio for any non-money market mutual fund tracked by Morningstar over that period. The Fund currently has about $725 million in assets, and while it had been closed in prior years, is now open to new investors.

“The Fund’s goal is to realize superior returns relative to the universe of funds that also emphasize safety of principal,” says Morty Schaja, RiverPark’s, CEO. “We believe the Fund should be considered by investors with higher than normal cash allocations concerned that both fixed income and equity markets are at or near multi-generation highs.”

The Fund is sub-advised by Cohanzick Management. “We see many opportunities to invest in today’s market,” says David Sherman, Cohanzick’s Founder and the Fund’s Portfolio Manager. “Risk management has always been our number one priority, and the Fund, over its 10-year history, has always maintained an average maturity of under one year, with extremely low sensitivity to changes in interest rates.”

The RiverPark Funds may be purchased directly by application to the Funds or through firms like Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade. For more information on the funds, please visit www.RiverParkFunds.com, or call Matt Kelly at (212) 484-2103.

Performance: Net Returns as of September 30, 2020

 

One
Year

 

Five
Year

 

Ten
Year

 

RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (RPHIX)

 

1.26

%

 

2.52

%

 

2.96

%

 

RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (RPHYX)

 

1.01

%

 

2.25

Seite 1 von 3
RIVERPARK FUNDS/SHORT TERM HIGH YIE jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Total and Google Cloud Develop Solar Mapper, a Tool for Estimating the Solar Energy Potential of ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results