RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Celebrates 10th Anniversary - Highest Sharpe Ratio

The RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (ticker symbols RPHIX and RPHYX) celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 30, 2020. Over the 10 years since its inception the Fund has generated an annualized return of 2.96% and a Sharpe ratio of 2.89, which is the highest Sharpe ratio for any non-money market mutual fund tracked by Morningstar over that period. The Fund currently has about $725 million in assets, and while it had been closed in prior years, is now open to new investors.

“The Fund’s goal is to realize superior returns relative to the universe of funds that also emphasize safety of principal,” says Morty Schaja, RiverPark’s, CEO. “We believe the Fund should be considered by investors with higher than normal cash allocations concerned that both fixed income and equity markets are at or near multi-generation highs.”