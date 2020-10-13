 

BWX Technologies to Webcast Discussion of Its Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 2

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The company will issue a press release detailing the results before market open on Monday, November 2.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to listen and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,650 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com

