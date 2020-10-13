Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Clinical Microbiology Market by Application (Food, Pharma, Manufacturing, Chemical, Environment), Disease (Respiratory, Std, Uti), Product (Instrument, Analyzer, Reagent), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Clinical Microbiology Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing outbreak of epidemics (such as COVID-19), technological advancements, and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports the industry.

The clinical microbiology market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like bioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other prominent players include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Hologic (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for clinical microbiology from key end-users has declined a bit amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have a short-term decline in the growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal development as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Demand for conventional laboratories result in the segment occupying the high share of the clinical microbiology market

The product segment owns a good market share in the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant adoption of conventional laboratory instruments among researchers and academia (coupled with growing industry-academia collaborations for genomic research), technological advancements in the field of molecular techniques and proteomics (such as the integration of microfluidics with PCR and nanotechnology with qPCR techniques), and the ongoing trend of laboratory automation among clinical laboratories.