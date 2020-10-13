 

Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 16:30  |  58   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Clinical Microbiology Market by Application (Food, Pharma, Manufacturing, Chemical, Environment), Disease (Respiratory, Std, Uti), Product (Instrument, Analyzer, Reagent), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Clinical Microbiology Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Clinical Microbiology Market"
177 – Tables
37 – Figures
228 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219135367

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing outbreak of epidemics (such as COVID-19), technological advancements, and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports the industry.

The clinical microbiology market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like bioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other prominent players include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Hologic (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for clinical microbiology from key end-users has declined a bit amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have a short-term decline in the growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal development as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Demand for conventional laboratories result in the segment occupying the high share of the clinical microbiology market

The product segment owns a good market share in the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the significant adoption of conventional laboratory instruments among researchers and academia (coupled with growing industry-academia collaborations for genomic research), technological advancements in the field of molecular techniques and proteomics (such as the integration of microfluidics with PCR and nanotechnology with qPCR techniques), and the ongoing trend of laboratory automation among clinical laboratories.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cargobase Reports 273% Growth by Helping Companies Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
Crypto and Debit Card App, Plutus, Announces New Prime Day Incentive, Adds Enhanced Crypto and ...
JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease