 

Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Appointment of Cory L. Nickel As Vice President and General Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 16:33  |  35   |   |   

NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Cory L. Nickel as its Vice President and General Manager. In this position, Mr. Nickel will report to Mark Esquivel, Park’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Cory joined Park Aerospace Corp. in 2011 as a Solution Treater Operator. He then served as Second Shift Production Supervisor between 2012 and 2013, Production Manager between 2013 and 2014, Materials Manufacturing Manager between 2014 and 2015, and Production Control Manager between 2015 and 2017. In 2017, Cory was promoted to Operations Manager. Prior to joining Park, Cory served as a local High School Science Teacher with a focus on chemistry, physics and manufacturing technology. Cory received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Emporia State University with endorsements in chemistry, physics and physical science.

Brian Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said “Cory started with Park as a Treater Operator and worked his way up from there step by step. Cory knows our operations and our business very well, and knows what it means to work for a living. Cory is a Park person. He is one of us. Congratulations, Cory. You earned it.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500




