 

RedHill Biopharma Announces Partnerships to Expand Manufacturing for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate Opaganib

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 16:30  |  95   |   |   

        Collaborations with European and Canadian suppliers for large-scale ramp-up of opaganib manufacturing further strengthens manufacturing capabilities and capacity, in preparation for potential emergency use applications 

--
      Enrollment in the global Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study with opaganib is advancing rapidly following approvals in 6 countries
--
U.S. Phase 2 COVID-19 study with opaganib is approaching completion of enrollment and recently passed a second independent committee review

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced collaborations with two specialist pharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe and Canada to ramp-up manufacturing of opaganib, currently in swiftly progressing global Phase 2/3 and U.S. Phase 2 studies for severe COVID-19 pneumonia, to support potential emergency use applications and subsequent demand.

“In light of the rapid progress of our Phase 2/3 COVID-19 development program with opaganib, we are expanding manufacturing capabilities and capacity for opaganib with trusted and high-quality partners, to meet likely demand ahead of potential global emergency use applications,” said Reza Fathi, PhD., RedHill’s Senior VP, R&D.

Opaganib is a first-in-class, orally-administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with demonstrated dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity that targets a host cell component, potentially minimizing the likelihood of viral resistance.

The late-stage development program for opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia includes: The U.S. Phase 2 study (NCT04414618), ongoing in eight clinical trial sites, is approaching completion of enrollment, and recently passed a second independent committee review, with data expected to follow before the end of this year; and the global Phase 2/3 study (NCT04467840), which is enrolling rapidly across 15 study sites and is on track to enroll up to 270 patients by the end of the year. Both studies are randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled trials with opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring hospitalization and treatment with supplemental oxygen.

Seite 1 von 4
Redhill Biopharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch unabhängigen Ausschuss
08.10.20
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
07.10.20
RedHill Biopharma’s Opaganib COVID-19 Study Passes Second Independent Committee Review
06.10.20
RedHill Biopharma to Present at BIO Investor and BIO-Europe 2020 Virtual Conferences
25.09.20
Brasilien genehmigt COVID-19-Studie der Phase II/III von RedHill Biopharma zu Opaganib
22.09.20
Brazil Approves RedHill Biopharma’s Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study with Opaganib

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:44 Uhr
1.419
(RDHL) Mkap $61 M /Ein MUSS für jeden Biotech Investor