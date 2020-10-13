RedHill Biopharma Announces Partnerships to Expand Manufacturing for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate Opaganib

-- Enrollment in the global Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study with opaganib is advancing rapidly following approvals in 6 countries -- U.S. Phase 2 COVID-19 study with opaganib is approaching completion of enrollment and recently passed a second independent committee review

Collaborations with European and Canadian suppliers for large-scale ramp-up of opaganib manufacturing further strengthens manufacturing capabilities and capacity, in preparation for potential emergency use applications

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced collaborations with two specialist pharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe and Canada to ramp-up manufacturing of opaganib, currently in swiftly progressing global Phase 2/3 and U.S. Phase 2 studies for severe COVID-19 pneumonia, to support potential emergency use applications and subsequent demand.

“In light of the rapid progress of our Phase 2/3 COVID-19 development program with opaganib, we are expanding manufacturing capabilities and capacity for opaganib with trusted and high-quality partners, to meet likely demand ahead of potential global emergency use applications,” said Reza Fathi, PhD., RedHill’s Senior VP, R&D.

Opaganib is a first-in-class, orally-administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with demonstrated dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity that targets a host cell component, potentially minimizing the likelihood of viral resistance.

The late-stage development program for opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia includes: The U.S. Phase 2 study (NCT04414618), ongoing in eight clinical trial sites, is approaching completion of enrollment, and recently passed a second independent committee review, with data expected to follow before the end of this year; and the global Phase 2/3 study (NCT04467840), which is enrolling rapidly across 15 study sites and is on track to enroll up to 270 patients by the end of the year. Both studies are randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled trials with opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring hospitalization and treatment with supplemental oxygen.